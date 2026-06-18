Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT update: Ranveer Singh film's unmuted international cut to stream on Netflix; details here

This Netflix release arrives just weeks after the movie made its Indian streaming debut on JioHotstar on June 4. That initial release faced heavy criticism from fans because the platform chose to stream the film as a live broadcast rather than making it available on-demand.

The unedited international cut of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will begin streaming on Netflix on June 19. This version features the fully uncensored dialogues and restored audio originally released overseas. Viewers can watch the film in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Indian audiences can finally watch the completely unmuted and international version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge . Nearly two months after its theatrical release shattered box office records, the international cut of Ranveer Singh 's spy thriller is heading to Netflix India. This upcoming streaming release will include all of the uncut scenes that were previously unavailable in domestic theaters and the Raw & Undekha version which is already available on the streaming platform. Netflix India officially teased the arrival of the uncut version on Thursday by sharing new promotional video on its social media platforms.

What was different about the uncut version? The Netflix release in May 2026 restored several scenes that were previously shortened or removed entirely. This uncut version featured uncensored profanity, extended action sequences, and significantly more graphic violence throughout the film.

Among the notable additions is the controversial severed head sequence involving Uzair Baloch and Arshad Pappu, which was previously only teased in promotional trailers and removed from the theatrical version. The film's action scenes were also noticeably longer, featuring intense moments of hammer attacks, beheadings, and a brutal climax involving a cement block.

Additionally, the Lyari Gang War segment introduced a new footage, including a scene where Hamza attacks a man with a burning fireball. All verbal abuse and cuss words remain completely uncensored in this streaming cut.

A film that rewrote box office history Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge has cemented its place as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history. Released in theatres on March 19, 2026, the film has achieved a spectacular worldwide gross of ₹1813 crore, driven by ₹1149 crore net in India gross collections and ₹438 crore from overseas markets. It is the only Hindi film and the third Indian to earn over ₹1000 crore net in India

The movie has officially emerged as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally, sitting right behind Dangal. Furthermore, the overall Dhurandhar franchise has now cumulative earnings of over ₹3200 crore worldwide.

What Dhurandhar is about The film features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

The story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), a deep-cover Indian intelligence agent. Under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, he has completely embedded himself within the dangerous criminal underworld of Karachi's Lyari district. Picking up after the first installment, Part 2 sees Hamza climbing the underworld ranks. His ultimate mission is to destroy the terror network behind the 26/11 attacks from the inside. This high-stakes operation leads to a brutal, direct confrontation with the formidable Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) and a mysterious mastermind known as Bade Sahab.