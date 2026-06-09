Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge beats live-streaming backlash, crosses 50 million viewership

Actor Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge sparked a mixed response upon its OTT debut on JioHotstar in India, with many viewers voicing their dissatisfaction over the film’s live-streaming format. However, the criticism did little to affect its popularity. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge was released on Netflix internationally last month.

Despite the online backlash, the spy drama drew a massive audience, clocking over 50 million viewers in its opening weekend.

Dhurandhar The Revenge gets over 50 million viewers As per a statement issued by the streaming giant, the film reached 50 million viewers within its opening weekend. The film was streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Notably, 60 per cent of the film's total watch-time came from connected TV devices, which highlights strong co-viewing behaviour.

Talking about the film’s debut on streaming, Alok Jain, Head, Hindi and English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV and Studios), JioStar, said, "The response to Dhurandhar The Revenge has been nothing short of extraordinary... The fact that 60% of viewing came from Connected TV devices further reinforces how premium entertainment is increasingly becoming a shared, large-screen experience in households across the country. The success of the film, coupled with the RAW & Undekha experience, demonstrates the growing appetite for immersive, event-led entertainment on streaming.”

The first instalment of Dhurandhar had witnessed over 32 million video views in the first three days of the title drop on the platform.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge released on JioHotstar on June 4, with the platform opting for a live-streaming format for the premiere. However, the film has been made available for regular streaming since June 5.

At that time, several social media users expressed their disappointment with the format. One wrote, “Hotstar is streaming Dhurandhar 2 in a live format, no OTT is as embarrassing as this one”, with another stating, “They streamed #Dhurandhar2 live as if it is some cricket match. When you click watch live, it says live stream has ended. First in my bloodline to witness a movie streamed live.”