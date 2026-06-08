Tanmay Bhat roasts Varun Dhawan over the box office numbers of his films: ‘1 percent of Dhurandhar numbers…’

Comedian Tanmay Bhat decided to have some fun at actor Varun Dhawan’s expense, taking a playful jab at the actor’s recent box office track record while talking about the roaring success of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar franchise. And the actor responded in a way no one saw coming. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar The Revenge on March 19 this year.

Tanmay Bhat roasts Varun Dhawan Recently, Varun made an appearance on Tanmay’s YouTube channel for a fun-filled video that quickly grabbed attention online. Joining the actor in the episode were fellow comedians Rohan Joshi, Piyush Sharma, and Zakir Khan.

It was during one of the conversations in the video that Tanmay took a playful dig at Varun’s box office track record. Drawing comparisons with the blockbuster success of Ranveer’s Dhurandhar franchise, the comedian roasted the actor.

“The amount of hard work you are putting in promoting the film (Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai) is commendable because it takes some kind of optimism to work this hard to get 1% of Dhurandhar box office numbers,” Tanmay joked.

To this, Varun laughed and said, “I think post Dhurandhar we are living with this weight ki bhai hum bhi kuch na kuch karle (brother, we also have to do something).”