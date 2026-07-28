Exclusive | Karan Johar to have new co-host with 'special powers' for The Traitors Season 2: Source

Now, HT has exclusively learned more exciting details about the season. According to sources, Karan Johar could have a mysterious new hosting partner this season. This unexpected addition is rumoured to have a special role inside the palace, with whispers suggesting that their arrival could signal “boo-ri khabar” for the Players. Whether this means a co-host, a messenger, or an entirely new element in the game remains unclear. The makers are keeping details firmly under wraps.

After the success of Season 1, The Traitors India will be back with Season 2 next month! A few days ago, it was revealed that Karan Johar will back to host the show again. Ahead of the premiere, the makers also dropped a new promo where Karan introduced the first two contestants of the upcoming season, leaving fans excited. Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat have been confirmed as the first two contestants this season.

A day ago, Karan took to Instagram to share the promo of The Traitors Season 2. He said, "Ek saal beet gaya, par kuch dhokhe abhi bhi utne hi taaze hain (One year has passed but some betrayals are still fresh). Betrayals that are so iconic they need to be put in a museum of The Traitors."

He then took a dig at Ashish Vidyarthi, who was often seen sleeping during Season 1. The promo also featured clips of Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija, with Karan joking that "friendship was temporary, but kalesh was permanent." Purav Jha, Uorfi and Elnaaz Norouzi also appeared in the promo, prompting Karan to quip, "They all have PTSD, Post Traitor Stress Disorder."

Karan then revealed that 21 players would be competing in the new season and described the contestant line-up as "killer". Introducing Mallika Sherawat, he said, “Murder karna toh inki fitrat mein hai. Yahan pe bhi yeh murder karengi ya...? (Murder is in her nature. Will she be committing murders here too...?)” He then introduced Munawar Faruqui, calling him, “Reality shows ka badshah”.

About The Traitors The Traitors is an Indian reality series based on the internationally acclaimed Dutch format, De Verraders. Hosted by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, the show premiered on Prime Video in 2025 and brings together celebrity contestants from the entertainment and social media worlds.

In the game, a few contestants are secretly chosen as ‘Traitors’, while the rest are ‘Innocents’. Every night, the Traitors secretly eliminate a contestant, while the Innocents must identify and vote out the Traitors during roundtable discussions. Combining strategy, deception and psychological gameplay, The Traitors earned praise for its suspenseful format, shocking betrayals and intense mind games. The first season was won jointly by Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther, who successfully identified the last remaining Traitor, Harsh Gujral.