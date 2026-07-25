‘It's done bro’: Alia Bhatt, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Ishaan Khatter react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Bollywood celebrities took to social media to react as Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as the Union Education Minister. Take a look.
Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister on July 25 after days of nationwide protests. This came after alleged irregularities during the NEET exams and a paper leak. Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Zoya Akhtar and more reacted to the news on social media. (Also Read: ‘This is democracy’: Kamal Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Pa Ranjith, Chinmayi react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation)
Alia Bhatt reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation
Alia shared her reaction on her Instagram Stories after news broke of Pradhan’s resignation. She wrote, “Gen Z showed up! The rest is history.” Two days ago, she released a note that read: “The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices.
She also added, “They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them. Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind.”
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Zoya Akhtar chime in
“Happy to see voices heard. It's done bro,” wrote Ibrahim on his Instagram Stories, referencing how Salman Khan had written, “Sonam, it’s done, bro,” while asking Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. He also added in another Story, “Democracy. Gen Z and the youth of India (salute and Indian flag emojis).” Sara Ali Khan also wrote ‘Democracy’ on her Instagram stories with heart, Indian flag and folded hands emojis.
“India won today. Democracy won today. The collective empathy of millions washed the apathy of habit. So f**king proud. THIS is the INDIA I grew up in. Maa tujhe salaam,” wrote Ishaan Khatter while posting a picture of himself holding a drawing that read ‘Inquilaab Zindabad’ (long live the revolution). Zoya Akhtar also reacted to the news with clapping emojis on a journalist’s post about Pradhan’s resignation.
Tina Dutta, Ayesha Kanga, Malaika Arora, Anjali Sivaraman, Shibani Akhtar, and several others have also reacted to the news on social media. Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi, Hanumankind, Gurfateh Pirzada, Pratibha Ranta, Shalini Pandey, Arivu, and others took part in protests across the country. After the Chalo Sansad march from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament resulted in the use of lathis and tear gas by the Delhi Police, protests intensified across the country.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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