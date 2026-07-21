‘Talk about it like it's Dhurandhar 3’: Gurfateh Pirzada, Pratibha Ranta, Akasa Singh join student protest in Mumbai
Actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta have joined the students' protest. Posting videos and pictures, the actors urged others to speak up.
Bollywood actors Gurfateh Pirzada, Pratibha Ranta and Akasa Singh have joined students in their protest. The actors posted pictures and videos from the movement on their social media, urging others to also speak out against what’s happening. Gurfateh even asked people to talk about the protest as if it were Dhurandhar 3. (Also Read: Hanumankind protests with students at Chalo Sansad march in Delhi; comments on post criticising Diljit Dosanjh. Watch)
Gurfateh Pirzada asks the country to wake up
On Monday, when students took to the streets of New Delhi to protest, Gurfateh wrote on his Instagram, “Jaago desh, jaago. Ek baar phir kranti aayi hai. (Indian flag and fist emojis).” (Wake up, country, wake up. Once again, the revolution is here.) On his stories, he amplified stories from the protest, noting how this is more than just the Cockroach Janata Party or Sonam Wangchuk now.
“Honestly there's only one right side. And YOU should be talking about it like it's Dhurandhar 3,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. On Monday, he posted pictures and videos from Shivaji Park, Mumbai, of the crowd that showed up for the protest. In one of the pictures, he revealed that Pratibha Ranta was also there, as was singer Akasa Singh.
Pratibha Ranta urges people to speak up
Pratibha also posted pictures and videos of the Mumbai protest on her Instagram Stories. One video shows the students speaking as some wave the Indian Constitution. “Ab nahi toh kab! (If not now, then when!) Break the silence. Step out. Speak up,” she wrote in a post. She also reposted monochrome pictures Gurfateh had posted of them both and Akasa at the protest.
Protests sparked in Delhi reach other cities
This is the second day of protests in Mumbai and several other cities, which were kicked off in New Delhi by the Cockroach Janata Party at Jantar Mantar, moving to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session. Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, was whisked off by the police on Saturday.
According to the PTI, Police detained several protesters in central Mumbai on Monday as they gathered at Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of B. R. Ambedkar, to express solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Sansad Chalo march of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Protests were also staged at multiple locations in the city demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. At Shivaji Park, demonstrations were held near Chaityabhoomi. A protester said some of them were arrested even before reaching the site.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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