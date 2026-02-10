Pratibha Ranta and Konkona Sen Sharma play wives in Accused; ans hail Karan Johar for backing ‘progressive’ story
Reddit is happy to see queer characters taking centre space in mainstream cinema and praised Karan Johar for bringing up stories like Accused.
Bollywood actors Pratibha Ranta and Konkona Sen Sharma are all set to entertain audiences with their upcoming film, Accused. What has particularly caught the internet’s attention is the film’s storyline, which features Pratibha and Konkona as wives. Fans are delighted to see Bollywood move away from portraying queer characters as comic relief and instead presenting them as central characters. Several Reddit users have also praised Karan Johar for backing what they are calling a “progressive” narrative.
Reddit calls the storyline of Accused ‘progressive’
A Reddit user shared the synopsis of Accused, as mentioned on Netflix, which reads, “A renowned gynaecologist’s life unravels as serious allegations threaten her career and marriage, while her wife seeks to uncover the truth.” The teaser of the film also shows Konkona as a gynaecologist who is on the verge of becoming the youngest dean of the hospital, until she is accused of being a sexual predator.
Reddit users reacted strongly to the synopsis. One comment read, “Damnn, this makes the story more exciting. Pratibha and Konkona together… insane talent, dude.” Another commented, “From making movies where queer characters were comic relief to making movies where they are portrayed as a normal, serious couple—Karan has come a long way and I am happy to see it.” Another wrote, “If 60-year-old buddhas can romance 20–25-year-old actresses, why can’t Konkona have a younger actress playing her wife? Totally support this. Go Koko.” Another comment read, “Didn’t know this, but it looks extremely progressive. Looking forward to it.” One user wrote, “I. am. SEATED. for. this. This is the change Bollywood deserves,” while another added, “Great job, Karan.”
While Konkona has already carved a niche for herself in Bollywood, Pratibha is still at the beginning of her journey in the industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies alongside Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Srivastava. Although the film failed at the box office, it found a strong audience on OTT platforms and was later selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars, though it did not make the shortlist. Pratibha’s performance was widely praised by critics and audiences alike, following which she went on to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his OTT debut series, Heeramandi. Fans have since been eagerly awaiting her next project.
About Accused
Written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, Accused is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawala and Somen Mishra, the film is a psychological thriller and is scheduled to release on Netflix on February 27.
Riya Sharma
