Ranvir Shorey opens up on dating, co-parenting, and raising son after divorce from Konkona Sen Sharma

Actor Ranvir Shorey has offered a candid look into his personal life, speaking about dating, co-parenting, and the choices he made for his family after his separation from Konkona Sen Sharma. The two married in 2010, parted ways a few years later, and finalised their divorce in 2015. They continue to raise their 14-year-old son, Haroon.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Shorey said that keeping boundaries with former partners is important for stability in any relationship. According to him, staying on overly friendly terms with an ex can create confusion. “You should not be so in touch that it makes your present partner uncomfortable,” he said, adding that courtesy is fine, but involvement should not stretch to a point where an ex becomes part of the family again.

Ranvir Shorey on using dating apps

Shorey also spoke about navigating the world of dating apps, something he admitted he uses. He explained that expectations shift depending on where one stands in life. “Requirements in a match vary from person to person. For me, as a divorced single father, they would be different from what a 30-year-old would have,” he said. He mentioned that he approaches modern dating with practicality, keeping his son at the centre of most decisions.

Ranvir Shorey on raising son after divorce

The actor reflected on the period leading up to his separation from Konkona Sen Sharma. He said the couple had been facing issues even before Haroon turned four, but he deliberately waited before making a final decision. “I sought separation at the right age for him,” Shorey said. “But I waited till he was 4 years old. I didn't delay it anymore because of this exact reason. I felt that later in life, it would have a stronger impact on him.”

He added that the transition was smoother because Haroon was young enough to adjust without feeling overwhelmed. Shorey described the age as “malleable” and said he believed the shift in their family life would be less traumatic at that stage.

On the work front, Shorey is gearing up to reprise his role as Chote Dawaan in the second season of Bindiya Ke Bahubali. The comedy-drama returned this year on Amazon MX Player.