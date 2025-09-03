Ranvir Shorey says there is ‘mandi’ in the love market right now: 'Today wives say even ex-boyfriend is family'

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has never shied away from speaking candidly about his personal life, and in a recent conversation with Digital Commentary, the actor opened up about his views on love and relationships and explained why it’s not a good time to ‘invest’ in love. Ranvir Shorey says it's not the right time to invest in love.

Ranvir Shorey's views on dating and relationships

When asked if he is still open about dating, Ranvir agreed and revealed that he has a profile on Bumble. He further admitted being unlucky in love since he was 19 and said that he continues to believe this. He then explained how a relationship between a man and woman is currently going through a lot.

He said, "I think as the self-defined roles of men and women are being redefined, the distance between them has increased. Kitni khabre aarahi hai ki kahin pe biwi ne ex-boyfriend ke saath husband ko marwa diya, kahin pe husband ne aapni family ke saath wife ko maar diya. Anyway I am not lucky in love and right now it's not a good time to invest in love (There are so many news reports – in some cases, a wife gets her husband killed with the help of her ex-boyfriend, in others, a husband kills his wife with the help of his family. Anyway, I haven’t been lucky in love, and right now, it’s not a good time to invest in it)."

He added that he put up a profile on Bumble to see if he gets to meet someone but otherwise is not interested in it. He added, "Jab mandi ka market hota hai toh investor paisa nahi lagata naa? Toh yeh sab mandi ka market hai, kuch mat lagao. Aajkal zamana voh hai jahan biwi mudke bol deti hai ki ex-boyfriend bhi is a family, And you won't be able to say anything because there will be 10 people supporting her ki kya galat kya keh rahi hai? So yeh mandi ka time hai, ghar par betho aur bodybuilding karo (When the market is down, an investor doesn’t put in money, right? So this is like a downturn market, don’t invest anything. These days it’s such a time where a wife can turn around and say, ‘Even my ex-boyfriend is family,’ and you won’t be able to say anything because there will be ten people supporting her, saying what’s wrong in what she said? So this is a down-market phase – better stay home and focus on bodybuilding)."

The actor was in a long-term relationship with actress Pooja Bhatt in the early 2000s, though the two eventually parted ways. Later, he married actor Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010, and the couple welcomed a son, Haroon, in 2011. However, their marriage faced difficulties, and they officially separated in 2015 before getting divorced in 2020.

About Ranvir Shorey's recent work

Ranvir was most recently seen in drama series, Bindiya Ke Bahubali. With humour, absurdity and family cat and mouse at its center, the show tells a tale of family gangsters in a fictitious madhouse city, Bindiya. The show also stars Tannishtha Chatterjee, Govind Namdev, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas and Sushant Singh in key roles and is available to watch on MX Player.