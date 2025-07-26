Gaurav Taneja is not shutting doors on Bigg Boss: ‘What if I'm desperate like Ranvir Shorey one day?’

Content creator Gaurav Taneja has addressed the swirling rumours about his participation in Bigg Boss 19, hinting that the show might be using his name to create hype. However, he chose not to speak negatively about the show, instead jokingly saying, "What if I'm desperate like Ranvir Shorey one day?" Gaurav Taneja revealed that Bigg Boss makers had approached him multiple times in the past.(Facebook/@flyingbeast320)

Gaurav Taneja fires back at Bigg Boss 19 rumours

The content creator took to his vlog to address the buzz around him going to the Bigg Boss house this year, which he said started when a page on Instagram included his photo as a potential participant. He said, “Arey bhai, I am not going to Bigg Boss 19. Main Pareshaan hogaya hu (I am fed up). Some random PR page put up my photo along with a few others, claiming we are taking part in the upcoming season. That’s not true.”

Gaurav revealed that Bigg Boss makers had approached him multiple times in the past, including before the COVID-19 pandemic when he was doing FitMuscleTV, and again for a couple's special season. Although he had meetings with the show's makers over the past five years, he turned them down due to his packed schedule. He said that he doesn't think he could follow the show's routine, stressing that he won't be appearing on the show this season.

Gaurav also noted that he doesn’t want to be part of a show where the editing is not in his control, saying, “If you ever find me on one of those shows, where I have risked my image and reputation, just know I have been paid extremely well.”

Talking about his never say never mantra, Gaurav noted, “The fact is, you can never make tall claims like you will never appear on Bigg Boss. Who knows, one day, the situation will push you to join the show. I can’t troll anyone. What if circumstances bring you to work with them one day? If you want to survive in this world, you should avoid making statements on social media.”

“What if I am left with no source of income and no option but to take part in Bigg Boss–just like actor Ranvir Shorey, who shared ‘kaam hi nahi hai toh karna padega’ (I had to do it since I had no work). You should not pull people down on your good days, what if tumhara bura time aajaye?”

In the same vlog, he claimed that his name was being used to create buzz and hype around the show. Calling it a good marketing move, Gaurav sent good wishes to all the participants.”

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan for many years, will soon be back with its 19th season. Earlier this week, JioHotstar dropped a promo for Bigg Boss season 19, which unveiled a new logo and teased the return of the show.

The video of the same was posted on Instagram with the caption, “Countdown hogaya hai shuru, hoga chaos unlock soon! (The countdown has begun, chaos to be unlocked soon) Stay tuned.”

This is the first official announcement about the new season, which will also air on Colors channel. The promo they posted features a colourful new logo for the show. The multicoloured eye teases different shades of drama, conflict, and entertainment that the audience can expect from the season. Other details about the show are yet to be revealed. The OTT platform and channel have also yet to announce when the show will begin airing.