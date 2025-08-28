Shabana Azmi, Tanvi Azmi bring love and support for Tannishtha Chatterjee after her cancer diagnosis: Pics

Tannishtha Chatterjee is feeling the love from her best friends this Ganesh Chaturthi. Days after her cancer diagnosis announcement, she joined her friend Tanvi Azmi's Ganpati celebrations, pictures of which were shared by Shabana Azmi on social media. Shabana Azmi shared a picture from Ganpati celebrations.

Shabana shares pics with Shibani, Tannishtha

Shabana also dedicated a post to Shibani. Posting a photo with Tannishtha and Tanvi, she said, "At #Tanve Baba’s #Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with the indomitable @tannishtha_c and her daughter Radhika." Recently, Tannishtha revealed that she has been battling stage 4 oligometastatic cancer for the past eight months.

Tannishtha's cancer diagnosis

She took to her Instagram account on Sunday to reveal that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer.

“So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult- to put it mildly. As if losing my father to cancer was not enough. 8 months back, I got diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer.”

She went on to add that this post is about the gratitude she feels for all the women who stood beside her in this difficult time and supported her. The second picture in her post saw her with a bunch of actors, including Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, and Divya Dutta.

In her note, she continued, “But this post is not about Pain.Its about love and strength. It can’t get worse than this. A 70yr old mother and 9 year all daughter .. both totally dependent on me. But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone. I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support, brought , genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days. In a world racing towards AI and robots, it’s the irreplaceable compassion of real, passionate humans that is saving me. It is their empathy, their messages, their presence – their humanity – that is bringing life back.”

Double celebration time for Shibani Dandekar

Also present at Tanvi's Ganpati celebration was Shibani Dandekar. She, who also celebrated her 45th birthday on Wednesday, was seen posing near a cake as a decorated idol of Lord Ganesha was kept nearby. For the occasion, she wore a red outfit. She also posed with husband Farhan Akhtar for a selfie. Shibani smiled as she held a balloon inside her car. She also posted a few photos of her birthday cakes and flowers. Shibani and Farhan also posed near the Lord Ganesha idol.

In a photo, she smiled while sitting between Shabana Azmi and Tanvi Azmi. She also shared a few more pictures with Farhan, and her solo photos. A picture showed Tanvi smiling as she stood near her cake. Sharing the pictures, Shibani captioned it, "Such an auspicious day to be celebrating a bday. Feel like the luckiest girl in the world! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi and thank you for all the birthday love! Feeling blessed."