Ranvir Shorey blames makers for failure of Akshay Kumar, Deepika's Chandni Chowk To China: 'Script was better than film'

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's action-comedy film Chandni Chowk To China, starring Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, failed miserably at the box office. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ranvir Shorey, who was also a part of the film, blamed the director and producer for its failure. Ranvir Shorey and Akshay Kumar's still from Chandni Chowk To China.

Ranvir Shorey blames director and producer for Chandni Chowk To China's failure

Ranvir admitted that Chandni Chowk To China had a strong script but the film lacked execution. He said, "I think the script was better than the film for sure.” He further blamed the director and producer for the film's failure.

The actor said, "Producer aur director, yeh producer aur director ke haath, matlab responsibility ke khaate mein hi jaata hai, frankly. If a script is good and the film is not able to meet that standard, right? Then definitely yeh wahi area hai jahan somewhere jo chook hui hai, woh producer-director ki hui hai. Yeh toh seedhi baat hai (Producer and director — this falls entirely in the hands of the producer and director, meaning it goes into their area of responsibility, frankly. If a script is good and the film is not able to match that standard, right? Then definitely, this is the area where, somewhere, the mistake has happened — and that mistake is on the producer and the director. It’s as simple as that).”

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion in 2021, Nikkhil had also reacted to the film's failure and said, "There were too many captains. Akshay and I were pulling the film in one direction, Ramesh Sippy in another, Rohan Sippy and Sridhar Raghavan in another. I just gave up after a point because I realised I’m on the back foot. I had just made Saalam-E-Ishq. I was just grateful to have work and I thought my voice doesn’t matter."

About Chandni Chowk To China

The 2009 martial-arts action-comedy featured Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, along with Mithun Chakraborty, Hong Kong actor Gordon Liu, and Ranvir in key roles. The film tells the story of Sidhu, a simple cook from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk who mistakenly becomes a martial-arts hero when he is believed to be the reincarnation of a legendary Chinese warrior. The film received mixed reviews and collected only ₹53.45 crore against a budget of ₹65 crore.