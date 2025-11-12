Karan Johar picks new faces for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remake; Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani not on the list

Nearly 25 years after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH) became a cultural phenomenon, Karan Johar has revealed which actors he would cast if he were to reimagine the iconic romance today. Notably, top stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Kiara Advani aren’t among them. Karan Johar discussed the growth of Dharma Productions, highlighting the impact of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He teased future projects and potential modern casting for the film.

Karan Johar would cast these actors in KKHH remake

In a recent conversation with Sania Mirza for Myntra’s Glam Stream, Karan suggested Alia Bhatt as the modern Anjali, Ranveer Singh as Rahul, and Ananya Panday as Tina. He also hinted that the role of Tina could go to Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan, playfully referring to the new generation of star kids as “younger nepo babies.”

During the chat, Karan addressed questions about nepotism, emphasising that he has never hired anyone at the request of their parents. “I know they are nepo babies. I’ve seen them grow up in front of me. But none of their parents have ever called me. I have always been the one to call,” he said, adding that even some actors have declined his offers.

Karan also reflected on Dharma Productions’ journey, from its first film Dostana in 1980 under Yash Johar’s banner, through the studio’s struggles with hits like Duniya and Agneepath, to the monumental success of his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, revived the studio, paving the way for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and cementing Dharma Productions as a Bollywood powerhouse, now valued at ₹2,000 crore.

While Karan has not directed any of the new-generation actors in full-length roles, Ananya, Janhvi, and Sara made brief appearances in his recent film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, specifically in the song Heart Throb, giving fans a glimpse of what a modern KKHH could look like.

Karan's upcoming projects

Karan Johar is gearing up for a diverse slate of projects under his Dharma Productions banner, which illustrates his intent to explore new genres and launch fresh talent. One is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic drama starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, slated for release in early 2026. He is also producing the high‑concept fantasy‑comedy Naagzilla (with Kartik in the lead), which is scheduled for August 2026.