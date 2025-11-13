Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's film

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 arrived with high expectations and went on to win over audiences. The previous two films in the franchise became fan favourites, and many wanted to see how the two Jollies would amplify the chaos this time. Missed watching the film in theatres? Don't worry, as the film will now be available to watch on OTT! On Thursday, it was announced that Jolly LLB 3 will have its OTT release on Netflix. Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date out: Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB OTT release date

Netflix India announced on their Instagram account that Jolly LLB 3 will be released on the platform on November 14. Sharing the poster of the film, the OTT giant added on the caption: “Milord, permission to be Jolly cause tareekh mil gayi hai (The permission to be Jolly is here because the release date is out)! Watch Jolly LLB 3, out 14 November, on Netflix.”

About the film

Jolly LLB 3 revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are being seized by a corrupt businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay Kumar's character finds himself in trouble when he ends up on the wrong side of the case, leading to a series of witty and chaotic exchanges with Arshad Warsi.

The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao in key roles. It is directed by Subhash Kapoor. Jolly LLB 3 is presented by Star Studio18. In 2017, Akshay and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, which was released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles, with Amrita Rao also starring.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “What anchors the film is the cast. Akshay Kumar brings his trademark mischief to Jolly, lighting up scenes with quick one-liners, and delivers the expected rousing courtroom monologue with conviction. Arshad Warsi continues to be effortless with humor and gels beautifully with Akshay, making their face-offs a treat to watch.”