Jolly LLB 3 review: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi are first-rate in courtroom drama; Saurabh Shukla steals the limelight

Jolly LLB 3 movie review Director: Subhash Kapoor Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao Star rating: ★★★.5 I revisited Jolly LLB 1 and 2 as a refresher before walking into Jolly LLB 3. This is a franchise that has never leaned on song and dance routines, macho swagger, or cameos. Its strength lies in compelling plots and strong performances. Jolly LLB 3 review: Akshay Kumar brings his trademark mischief to Jolly.

The big question then is: does the third installment match the benchmark set by its predecessors?

All about Jolly LLB 3

Subhash Kapoor returns as writer-director, once again helming the courtroom chaos. This time the case isn’t a hit-and-run or a fake encounter. Instead, the story kicks off with the suicide of a farmer in Rajasthan after losing his land. The plot, based on the 2011 land acquisition protests in Uttar Pradesh, quickly escalates. At the heart of it is Haribhai Khetan (Gajraj Rao), India’s richest businessman, who dreams of building a “Bikaner to Boston” township on the seized land. Both Jollys, Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, find themselves entangled in the case, setting the stage for a fiery legal duel.

Kapoor doesn’t stray far from the familiar template. The characters slip back into their roles, which immediately puts the audience at ease. The plot is straightforward and the first half breezes along, though the scene right before the interval, meant to land with impact, falls flat.

Sharp second half

The second half is where the stakes rise. After the groundwork, we finally see how justice is pursued. The music is a drawback here. A sentimental track feels unnecessary, weighing the narrative down.

The writing is sharp in parts, peppered with humor and cheeky real-life nods, including a thinly veiled reference to a certain businessman “VM” who fled to London after defaulting on massive loans. These touches keep the satire alive.

What anchors the film is the cast. Akshay Kumar brings his trademark mischief to Jolly, lighting up scenes with quick one-liners, and delivers the expected rousing courtroom monologue with conviction. Arshad Warsi continues to be effortless with humor and gels beautifully with Akshay, making their face-offs a treat to watch.

The weak link is the antagonist. Gajraj Rao is undoubtedly a fine actor and brings presence to the screen, but his character feels cliched in many situations. The fault lies in the writing.

Saurabh Shukla is once again top notch as the judge, his commanding screen presence reminding you why he is integral to this franchise. Seema Biswas as Janki Rajaram Solanki adds heft, and Ram Kapoor delivers a solid impact as a lawyer.

The female leads have nothing much to do- Huma Qureshi as Jolly 2’s wife and Amrita Rao as Jolly 1’s barely get any moments of significance, reduced to background roles in the larger drama.

Overall, Jolly LLB 3 may not outshine the first two films, but it keeps the courtroom drama spirit alive with enough laughs and solid performances to make it a worthy addition to the series.