Fri, Jan 02, 2026
‘No more remakes for me’: Siddhant Chaturvedi breaks silence on Dear Comrade remake, Pratibha Ranta urges fans to wait

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Jan 02, 2026 08:52 pm IST

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pratibha Ranta have given individual statements on the rumours surrounding their casting in the Dear Comrade remake.

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pratibha Ranta were the two names rumoured to be starring in the remake of the Telugu film Dear Comrade. The actors have now responded to the rumours on their Instagram Stories. While Siddhant clarified that he is not part of the film and won't do any more remakes, Pratibha requested the official confirmation to come out first.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pratibha Ranta have clarified on the rumours.
Siddhant's clarification

Siddhant wrote in his Instagram Stories, "Just to clarify guys, this isn’t true.” He added that he is done with remakes for the time being: “No remakes for me anymore, even though I’m a fan of the original film and the actors, much love and respect. Thank you.” He did, however, express his interest in working with Pratibha on an original project: “Anyhow I’d love to collaborate with the supremely talented @pratibha_ranta on something original. Looking forward.”

Siddhant was last seen in Dhadak 2, a remake of Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018). It underperformed at the box office despite positive reviews.

Siddhant and Pratibha via their Instagram Stories.
Pratibha's comment

Meanwhile, Pratibha neither confirmed nor denied her involvement with the project. She took to her Instagram Stories and added, “With due respect, I kindly request all media pages to please refrain from posting or circulating any unverified information and wait for an official announcement. This has been happening with me for quite some time now, with several projects that I am not associated with, which often leads to unnecessary confusion. I would truly appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and continued support in this matter.”

Dear Comrade starred Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. A romantic action drama film written and directed by Bharat Kamma, it was a box office success.

