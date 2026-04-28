Is Akasa Singh getting married soon? Singer reacts to the wedding buzz

The videos and photos were from the wedding festivities of her close friend and actor Mehreen Pirzada. She shared a mehendi video of her BFF with a caption stating, “Iski ho Rahi hai bhai meri nahi (She is the one who is getting married, not me).”

Akasa took to social media to clear the air and dismiss the rumours around her wedding. She took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses from a wedding celebration in Uttarakhand.

Singer Akasa Singh has found herself in the middle of a full-blown rumour mill, with chatter about her wedding taking over social media. From claims that she has already tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony to whispers of an impending wedding, speculation has been rife. Now, Akasa has stepped in to clear the air and set the record straight.

Mehreen Pirzada got married to Arsh Aulakh on Sunday in the presence of her loved ones. Mehreen and Arsh got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Chail, Himachal Pradesh, on April 26. The bride and groom wore pink to the wedding, and Mehreen posted the pictures in a joint post with Arsh, writing, “26.04.26 (infinity, red heart and evil eye emojis) #ArshDiMehr.”

A few days back, it was reported that Akasa Singh is set to tie the knot at the end of this year. It was said that “The groom is a businessman settled abroad, likely in the USA, and they have been dating for a few years now. Also, the couple has chosen Uttarakhand as the venue for their destination wedding, tentatively slated for the end of November or December”. In recent weeks, the singer was seen visiting a designer in Mumbai, which further fuelled the buzz around the wedding.