The Revolutionaries teaser: Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam, Gurfateh Pirzada fight against British rule. Watch

The video was shared with the caption, "Born in the shadow of 1857’s failure, four young bloods driven by a mad passion for justice, liberty and freedom, set out to challenge the British Raj, with guns in their hands and rebellion in their hearts, they awaken a sleeping nation, and set out to do the unthinkable."

The series focuses on the fight against the British in 1912, years after the Indian rebellion of 1857. The video shows how the characters of Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam and Gurfateh Pirzada prepare themselves and take on the British. The brief video is packed with action scenes.

The Revolutionaries teaser: Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the teaser of the upcoming period drama series. Taking to its YouTube channel, Prime Video shared the over one-minute-long clip. The video showed the characters of Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf , Bhuvan Bam and Gurfateh Pirzada fighting with the British for "justice, liberty and freedom."

About The Revolutionaries The Revolutionaries have been produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the release date of the show is yet to be announced. It will stream on the platform this year. It is an adaptation of the book The Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom, written by Sanjeev Sanyal.

The show also stars Jason Shah. The Revolutionaries focuses on freedom fighters Rash Behari Bose, Sachindranath Sanyal and Kartar Singh Sarabha. The filming was done across multiple locations in India, including Mumbai, Amritsar, Varanasi, Dehradun, and more.

What Nikhil had earlier said about the show Earlier this year, Nikhil spoke with news agency PTI about the show. "The shooting is done. We are in post-production and it's very different. But revolution is younger, more 'josh' (energy). I don't have the burden of most people knowing or claiming to know Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Gandhi. They are going to discover these revolutionaries as 17-18 year old boys. These revolutionaries didn't know how to use a gun, but they decided that they would throw the British out," he had said. "Revolutionaries is about audacity," the director had added.

The Revoluntaries is a second drama series in a row for Nikkhil, which is based on the freedom struggle of India. Hi last directorial was Freedom At Midnight. It was released in 2024.