Call Me Bae actor Gurfateh Pirzada says his ‘faith and confidence’ were broken after multiple shelved projects

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared pictures from Lust Stories 3, where he was seen shirtless. In the caption, he began, “Story time….The year was 2020 and I had my first outing in the movies with GUILTY on @netflix_in I thought this was it…and man I’d arrived (LOL) the pandemic happened and we all know how that story went…”

A few days ago, Netflix India hosted a grand event titled What's Next On Netflix in Mumbai to announce upcoming projects for the year 2026. Lust Stories 3 was one the titles that was announced, after the success of the first two anthologies. Actor Gurfateh Pirzada stars in one of the shorts directed by Kiran Rao, the first look of which was also released. The actor took to his Instagram account to share his excitement for the show and candidly opened up about facing multiple shelved projects over the last few years. (Also read: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite 29 years after Border for legal drama Ikka. Watch intense first look teaser )

He added, “Then came a bunch of projects that were announced and signed but eventually never saw the light of day…but there was a dark horse that I was working on all along that came to be known as CLASS exactly three years later in 2023 and a lot of you and I absolutely loved that show…but unfortunately we could not give you another season because life usually has other plans…I still remember it was the last week of 2024 when I heard the news of class being cancelled and I came down with a high fever and thought not again…not another one of my projects getting shelved and if I remember correctly it was probably the 7th one (in 3 years) and it completely broke whatever faith and confidence I had within…”