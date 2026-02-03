Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite 29 years after Border for legal drama Ikka. Watch intense first look teaser

The teaser showed Sunny gearing up to fight a crucial case in court, very much reminiscent of his now iconic role in Damini, where he had also played a lawyer. Meanwhile, Akshaye seems to be playing a menacing character who won't back down without proving his point. He arrives and stands in for his testimony, as the teaser gives a sneak peek into the chaos and intrigue of the case.

Ikka first look: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are all set to reunite on screen after almost three decades for a new drama named Ikka. The two actors were last seen in the iconic film Border. Netflix India unveiled the first look teaser of Ikka on Tuesday (February 3).

“A celebrated, incorruptible lawyer is arm-twisted into defending a murder accused, a man whose career he'd notoriously ended, pushing him to use every trick in the trade, ethical or not, to win the case because if he fails, he stands to lose everything he holds dear,” read the official synopsis of the title.

More details Ikka is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, who made the acclaimed film Maharaj. It is written by Althea Kaushal, Mayank Tewari. Apart from Sunny and Akshaye, Ikka also stars Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan.

Reacting to the teaser, a fan commented, “Ultimate Combo! Sunny Deol with Akshay Khanna.” Another said, “Akshaye looks as if he is still playing Rahman Dakait!” “Can't wait for these two to come on screen after so many years!” read a comment.

A release date for Ikka has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Sunny was recently seen in the war drama Border 2. The film has been running successfully at the box office and has already crossed ₹ 280 crore within two weeks of release.

Akshaye earned widespread attention for his performance in Dhurandhar. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has already emerged as the highest grossing film of 2025. The sequel is set to release in theatres on March 19.