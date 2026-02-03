Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film grosses ₹383 crore; beats Tanhaji, War 2

Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 11: Border 2 has helped itself nicely along a clear path to ₹400 crore global earnings after a strong second weekend. A huge dip in collections on Monday, however, meant that getting to that mark will be slower than what the makers would have wanted. The war drama stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 11: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan play army officers in the movie.

Border 2 box office update Border 2 earned ₹224.25 crore net in its first week, including a massive ₹59 crore on Republic Day. In its second weekend, the Anurag Singh directorial registered good jumps in domestic collections on Saturday and Sunday, earning ₹51 crore net over the weekend, followed by a drop in collections on Monday, when it earned ₹5.75 crore. This takes its domestic collection to an impressive ₹282 crore net ( ₹335.50 crore gross).

Globally, the film started strongly in its first weekend but stalled during the weekdays. There was a slight revival over the second weekend, but since then, its pace has slowed down considerably outside India. After 11 days, its overseas collection stands at just over $5.1 million. This takes the film’s global haul to an impressive ₹383 crore.

Border 2 marches on towards ₹ 400 crore Despite the slowdown in its daily earnings, Border 2 is looking set to cross the ₹400-crore mark this week, making it the first Indian film to reach there this year. During that time, it will surpass the lifetime collections of several past Bollywood hits such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year ( ₹397 crore) and Salman Khan’s Kick ( ₹390 crore). The film has already beaten recent hits like Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji ( ₹365 crore) and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 ( ₹366 crore).