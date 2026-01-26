Has Border 2 success paved the way for Sunny Deol to return with Border 3? Bhushan Kumar spills the beans | Exclusive
Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, is running successfully in theatres.
Filmmaker Bhushan Kumar is currently basking in the success of Border 2, his recent production that has earned ₹167 crore gross worldwide in its first three days. The film marks the T-Series boss’ first collaboration with director Anurag Singh, and the two are already thinking of the future. In fact, Bhushan says the two have something already lined up, following which there could be Border 3, as well.
Border will definitely happen, but in due course
In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Anurag and Bhushan reveal they were collaborating on a different film before Border 2 happened, and now they will get it back on track. “We are doing a joint venture with his company and my company. He’ll be directing, and it will be something new. Border 3 will happen in due course,” says Bhushan.
Does that mean Border 3 is greenlit? “Obviously, it is such a big franchise,” says Bhushan, “Anurag has worked so hard to rebuild it. If you bring something back after almost 30 years and it is getting so much love, we will definitely take it forward.”
Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Singh to collaborate again
However, Bhushan adds that the threequel is not the first thing he and Anurag will work on. “But before that, we will continue what we were discussing even before Border 2 came into the picture. Now is the time for that. The next film will be on those lines. Then, we will return to Border,” he clarifies.
About Border 2
Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is a spiritual sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 hit Border. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It released in theatres on January 23 ahead of Republic Day and is doing very well at the box office.
