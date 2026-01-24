Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: At ₹41 cr, Sunny Deol misses Dhurandhar's record by a hair's breadth

Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol's latest big release is performing well at the Indian box office and overseas, the sparkle is also quite bright. However, on day one, the film's performance worldwide could not surpass Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Border 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan in a still from the movie.

Border 2 worldwide Day 1 As per Sacnilk.com, day 1 domestic collection is at a very healthy ₹30 crore nett and ₹36 crore gross. Overseas, the film collected ₹5 crore, taking the gross worldwide collection to ₹41 crore.

For contrast, Dhurandhar had collected ₹$850K in the international territories on its release day, which is about ₹7.7 crore. It earned ₹27 crore net ( ₹32.40 crore gross) in India. The overall gross worldwide collection was ₹41.5 crore.

However, it should be noted that the first three days for Dhurandhar were not its biggest. Over the next two weekends, the film did even better, helping it become the biggest Hindi hit of all time. It is still playing in theatres after almost seven weeks since release.

Last year's biggest day 1 was for Vicky Kaushal's Chaava. It collected ₹47 crore worldwide.

About Border 2 A sequel to 1997 epic war film Border, Border 2 explores the 1971 Indo-Pak war and is fronted by Sunny Deol, who will be seen playing the role of an army officer. The new film is directed by Anurag Singh of Kesari fame.

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. After the release of the film’s song Ghar Kab Aaoge, a section of social media users criticised Dhawan’s expressions in the track, with some questioning his performance and arguing that he does not fit the role of a soldier.

“I believe you need to shut down the noise and let the work do the talking, these things keep happening but it doesn’t matter to me. I don't work for this. What I work for, you will get to know this Friday.

"I believe in the film and it’s important to make a good film. I’m not concerned about the numbers (box office collection) and I come from a school where you let your work do the talking,” Dhawan told reporters at a promotional event for the film.

The Hindustan Times review of the movie read, “Overall, Border 2 is not content with being just another sequel. It wants to make you sit up and salute. While its excesses are hard to ignore, so is its sincerity. The film reaches back into a time when patriotism in cinema was worn unapologetically... when heroes spoke loudly and emotions rang true. And with some genuinely moving moments, Border 2 delivers exactly what it promises: a theatrical experience meant to be felt in a darkened hall, among strangers who momentarily feel like comrades.”