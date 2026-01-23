Border 2 box office collection day 1 (updated live): Sunny Deol film can crush Dhurandhar, Chhaava; mints ₹11 cr

Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol’s war drama Border 2 released in theatres on Friday after record-setting advance booking collections. The film, a spiritual sequel to JP Dutta’s Border, was touted as Bollywood’s first big release of 2026. And it has certainly lived up to its reputation. The film, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, opened to packed houses on Friday. Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol carries this multi-starrer war drama.

Border 2 box office collection at 4pm Border 2 did well in terms of pre-sales, minting ₹12.5 crore gross for its opening day, and selling over 4 lakh tickets across India. This number was higher than what Dhurandhar, 2025’s biggest hit, managed just over a month ago. This has raised expectations from Border 2. The film opened strongly, registering almost 20% occupancy for its morning shows. The film has done particularly well in Punjab, UP, and Bihar’s mass centres, with morning show occupancy reaching 42% in places like Chandigarh. According to Sacnilk, Border earned ₹11.7 crore net in India by 4 PM on Friday.

This puts it on course to beat the opening day marks of several of last year’s biggest hits. By the end of the day, Border 2 should beat Dhurandhar ( ₹29 crore) and Chhaava ( ₹32 crore). If the word of mouth stays this good, it may even challenge Sunny Deol’s all-time day 1 record of ₹40.10 crore, set by Gadar 2 in 2023. This would make it the biggest openings of Diljit, Varun, and Ahan’s careers, while the second-biggest for Sunny after Gadar 2.