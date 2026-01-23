Border 2 review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh’s gripping war drama entertains, despite its length

Border 2

Director: Anurag Singh

Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty

Rating: ★★★.5 In an era dominated by CGI and green screens, nostalgia remains the only special effect money cannot buy. It turns a cinema hall into a time machine, where three notes of a 90s hit can make a stadium full of adults feel ten years old, again. Dhurandhar (2025) tapped into this sentiment effectively with its music recently, and Border 2 takes it several notches higher. Not just through its soundtrack, but by bringing back the original force of nature, Sunny Deol. Border 2 movie review: The film offers a nostalgic experience with a mix of emotional storytelling and intense war scenes, ultimately delivering a compelling cinematic journey that resonates with audiences.

Make no mistake though... this film is not a one-trick pony. You may walk in for Sunny paaji and the timeless Sandese Aate Hain, but there is plenty more that keeps you seated through its three-hour-twenty-minute runtime.

Also read: Border 2 review and release live updates: Sunny Deol film earns ₹ 5 crore from morning shows; chasing Dhurandhar, Chhaava What is the plot of Border 2? Co-produced by JP Dutta, the man who defined mainstream Hindi war films, Border 2 sees Anurag Singh (director of Kesari, another film in the same vein), seated on the director’s chair. The story remains rooted in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, just like the original, but this time the narrative unfolds through three new perspectives: the Indian Army’s Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya (Varun Dhawan), the Indian Navy’s Lt Cdr MS Rawat (Ahan Shetty), and the Indian Air Force’s Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh (Diljit Dosanjh), along with their senior, Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler (Sunny). Their individual journeys and shared sense of duty form the spine of the film.

The screenplay by Sumit Arora and Anurag Singh, who also handle the dialogues, is largely on point, especially the first half. The film is neatly divided into two equal sections: the soldiers’ training days and personal lives first, followed by the full-blown war in the second half.

Up to the interval, it makes for a gripping watch. Each actor is given ample screen time, and the backstories and banter of the trio- Varun, Diljit and Ahan- keep you invested. Anshul Chobey’s cinematography stands out, whether it is capturing the quiet beauty of the scenic landscapes, or later, the chaos of battle scenes involving tanks and heavy ammunition.