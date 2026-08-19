Ranveer Allahbadia says content creation pays better than film industry: ‘Only top 30 in Bollywood make real money’

On Tuesday, Ranveer took to X and wrote, “People assume the film industry pays better than content creation. It's usually the opposite; only maybe thirty people at the very top of Bollywood make real money, while content creation has room for thousands of people to build something sustainable, most of them without ever becoming famous the way an actor has to.”

Content creation has emerged as a more accessible career path, with far more people able to make a living without necessarily achieving celebrity status. Recently, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia shared his view that content creation can be far more financially rewarding than working in the film industry. He argued that only a small number of Bollywood actors at the very top make substantial money, while content creation offers opportunities for thousands to build sustainable careers.

Many agreed with him, while others argued that content creators face a similar struggle, with only a small percentage making substantial money. One comment read, “It’s true and with the AI getting in, it is going to get worse.” Another commented, “The creator economy has a much wider path to sustainable income. You don’t need to become a superstar—you need an audience and a monetisable skill.”

Another user disagreed with Ranveer and wrote, “Same logic applies to content creators, only top few make good money, rest struggle.” Another commented, “But not all content creators make money. Only the top 5% that break through get monetisation and are subject to similar fame and perils.”

Before this, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who joined YouTube in 2024 and began making cooking vlogs, revealed that she has made the most money from content creation throughout her career. During a podcast with Sania Mirza, she was reminded that she had directed a film that earned over ₹300 crore. Farah clarified, “No, personally, I have made the most money in content creation. But if you ask me what I want to do, that would be direction. That’s my thing.”

Farah’s vlog quickly gained popularity, largely due to her fun banter with her cook, Dilip. He went on to become an internet sensation, and the duo now even have a travel channel where they visit different countries and explore their local cuisines.

About Ranveer Allahbadia Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is an Indian YouTuber, podcaster and entrepreneur. He studied engineering in Mumbai before venturing into content creation. He initially built an audience through fitness and lifestyle content on his BeerBiceps YouTube channel before expanding into self-improvement, finance, entrepreneurship, spirituality and interviews.

Allahbadia is best known for hosting The Ranveer Show, a podcast featuring conversations with personalities from Bollywood, business, sports, spirituality and public life. He also co-founded Monk Entertainment, a talent management and digital media company, as he expanded his career beyond content creation.

His career faced a major setback in February 2025 after his appearance as a guest judge on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent. A question he posed to a contestant went viral and triggered widespread criticism and police complaints. Allahbadia subsequently apologised, admitting that his comment was inappropriate and not funny. The controversy also resulted in legal proceedings and intervention by the Supreme Court. In March 2025, the court allowed him to resume his podcast, subject to maintaining decency.