Ranveer Allahbadia announces ‘detailed’ documentary on India's Got Latent row: ‘Want to bury this controversy, move on’

The video offered glimpses of Samay, Ranveer and Kapil Sharma meeting before the shoot and engaging in a light-hearted conversation. After the show wrapped, Ranveer was seen in his vanity van, reflecting on how it “felt good” to hear the cheers when he walked onto the stage. He said, “It felt good after a long one year of everything.” The vlog also showed Ranveer and Samay recreating their viral India’s Got Latent photo on the show.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside comedian Samay Raina . The appearance marked their first reunion since the India’s Got Latent controversy. Now, after the episode aired on Saturday, Ranveer has shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) vlog, announcing a documentary on the controversy.

Ranveer further revealed that appearing on Kapil’s show was an emotional moment for him, as his grandfather used to watch it regularly in his final days. He also spoke about dealing with trolling and negativity, sharing that he relies heavily on meditation and tries to remain detached—even from the highs of his career.

He then announced, “We are releasing a very detailed Latent documentary next month. Everything that happened during the controversy, day by day, has been recorded. But I want you to tell me in the comment section what perspective you want to see in that controversy. Send us your questions and help us build it because with that documentary, I want to bury this controversy and move on to the next phase of my life.”

All about the India’s Got Latent controversy In February 2025, Ranveer Allahbadia, along with content creator Apoorva Mukhija and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, appeared as panellists on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. Ranveer’s controversial remark about parents and sex sparked massive backlash on social media. Despite issuing a public apology, multiple FIRs were filed against him, Samay, Apoorva and Ashish.

Following the controversy, Samay was forced to take down all episodes of the show from YouTube, while Ranveer faced restrictions on releasing his podcasts. Apoorva also revealed that she had received death threats. The situation gradually eased in March after the Supreme Court allowed Ranveer to resume his podcasts. Apoorva later returned with a detailed storytime video, while Ashish released his series Ekaki on YouTube.

Nearly a year later, Samay made a strong comeback with his stand-up special I Am Still Alive, which went on to become one of the most-watched full-length comedy specials globally.