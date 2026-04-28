Ranveer Allahbadia ‘hard-launches’ relationship with girlfriend Juhi Bhatt from Maasai Mara getaway; drops romantic pics

In his post, Ranveer shared pictures from their safari experience and wrote, “Sun, moon, stars & everything in between. Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world’s negatives? I have (sic).” He further made things official with the hashtag, “#HardLaunchFromTheMara,” confirming their relationship.

Content creator and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps , has officially confirmed his relationship with Juhi Bhatt by sharing a series of romantic photos from Masai Mara National Park in Kenya on Instagram. The post arrives after months of speculation about the duo’s relationship status. (Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia goes ‘kaun Samay’ after Samay Raina said he ‘ruined my mental health’ in comedy special. Watch )

The post quickly grabbed attention from friends and fellow creators. Ashish Chanchlani, who was also recently in the spotlight due to India’s Got Latent controversy, joked, “Jaldi ab kar shaadi (Get married soon),” while Sargun Mehta reacted with heart emojis. Orry also joined in, congratulating Ranveer on making his relationship public.

Juhi Bhatt, too, shared her own reel from the Maasai Mara safari, captioning it, “Manifested this for so long; didn't think it would feel this surreal when it actually happened. Kenya, you were worth the wait.”

The couple had also been spotted earlier at the Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium, further fueling relationship rumours.

Dating rumours between Ranveer and Juhi Bhatt Speculation around Ranveer and Juhi began around October 2025, when both posted similar Diwali celebration pictures featuring matching decor, though neither showed their faces. Before this, Ranveer was reportedly in a relationship with actor Nikki Sharma, often sharing pictures with her while concealing her identity using a sunflower emoji. Their breakup rumours gained traction after he unfollowed her on Instagram.

Ranveer had recently been in the news following backlash over a controversial comment made on India’s Got Latent, where he asked a contestant a provocative “would you rather” question about parents and sex, leading to FIRs against him, Samay Raina, and other panellists.

Who is Juhi Bhatt Juhi Bhatt is a Mumbai-based actor and digital creator with over 471,000 Instagram followers. Trained in Kathak and contemporary dance, Juhi began her career in film marketing before moving into acting. She has since appeared in digital projects such as the web series Tumse Na Ho Paayega and has also collaborated frequently with FilterCopy.

On the film and music front, she featured in the song Ve Fukrey from Fukrey 3, and was more recently seen in the paranormal thriller series Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, alongside Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin.