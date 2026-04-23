Samay Raina’s comeback special after India’s Got Latent row becomes world’s most-watched stand-up special on YouTube

Comedian Samay Raina has staged a striking comeback on YouTube with his latest stand-up special, Still Alive, following the India’s Got Latent controversy. And the set has clearly struck a chord with audiences worldwide, going on to become the most-watched full-length stand-up comedy special globally, based on total views garnered by a single upload. In the special, Samay Raina spoke about facing childhood bullying, his Kashmiri Pandit identity, mental health struggles, and his relationship with his audience.

The comedy special has crossed 53.4 million views on YouTube, setting a new global record as the most-watched full-length stand-up comedy special in the world, by total views on a single upload.

Samay Raina’s Still Alive makes a record On Wednesday, Samay took to Instagram Stories to repost a post mentioning that the comedian has “officially turned his biggest controversy into a record-breaking comeback.”

His stand-up special, Still Alive, has crossed 53.4 million views, emerging as the most-watched full-length stand-up comedy special in the world on a single upload.

The caption of the post shared by Samay read, “Following the intense public backlash and legal battles surrounding India’s Got Latent last year, Raina dropped his raw, unfiltered special “Still Alive” on YouTube earlier this month. The release has now shattered global viewership numbers to officially become the most-watched and most-liked stand-up comedy special in the world. Addressing the legal fallout, financial strain, and public scrutiny head-on, the special has dominated timelines everywhere.”

"Still Alive is the most honest thing I have ever made. I owe every view to the people who never stopped showing up," Samay said in a statement.