BeerBiceps makes a comeback: Fans shower love, but Tanmay Bhat’s trolling steals the veritable spotlight

Ranveer Allahabadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has officially announced his return following the India’s Got Latent controversy that had him take a brief hiatus from his podcast. Taking to social media, the podcaster shared a heartfelt message, thanking his supporters for standing by him during tough times. In a post accompanied by a picture with his fans, he wrote, “Thank you to my loved ones ♥️. Thank you universe 🙏🏻 A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth…” While his return was met with applause from fans and celebrities alike, one person was less than thrilled — Tanmay Bhat. BeerBiceps makes a comeback

Support pours in for BeerBiceps

Many big names from the entertainment industry expressed their excitement about Ranveer’s return. Actor Abhay Deol left a clapping emoji, and producer Ekta Kapoor dropped red heart emojis. Fans, too, showed up in full force. One supporter wrote, “You inspire millions, bro. Of course, we will support you. Can't wait for your comeback.” Another penned a long note praising his resilience: “Hey Ranveer, I just wanted to take a moment to say how proud I am of you for your resilience and strength. Everyone faces challenges, but it’s how we rise from them that truly defines us. Your passion and authenticity have always inspired so many, and I have no doubt that you'll come back stronger than ever. Keep shining and doing what you love. We’re here cheering for you!” Others echoed similar sentiments, with one comment reading, “Ab jalwa begins. God is always kind.”

Tanmay Bhat trolls Ranveer Allahabadia

Of course, the return wasn’t without controversy, and Tanmay Bhat made sure to take his jabs. The AIB star left multiple comments under Ranveer’s post, making it clear that he wasn’t celebrating this comeback. Tanmay wrote, “Like this comment if you want a B Praak podcast.”He followed it up with another cheeky jab: “Missed you (not really) 😘” and added a dig at Ranveer’s dwindling subscriber base: “Nice of you to click a photo with the only subscribers you have left.”

Back when the whole India’s Got Latent controversy erupted, B Praak had distanced himself from BeerBiceps, publicly condemning Ranveer’s comments. The singer had stated, “I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on BeerBiceps, and we cancelled that. Why? Since we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words that he has used on Samay Raina’s show.”

While BeerBiceps seems focused on his fresh start, the internet isn’t about to forget the past so easily. His return might mark a new chapter for him, but it’s clear that not everyone is ready to turn the page just yet.