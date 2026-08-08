Indian immigrant quits Canada despite getting permanent residency, calls seven years of life there a ‘mistake’

He also criticized the Canadian job market, particularly the emphasis on “Canadian experience”. According to him, highly educated immigrants can find themselves struggling to secure professional positions despite having qualifications and work experience from their home countries.

The biggest frustration, according to the post, was the cost of living. The user claimed that rent consumed a large share of his income and that rising grocery costs left him feeling as though he was working mainly to cover expenses rather than build a comfortable life.

“I’ve booked my ticket and I am officially moving back to India,” the user wrote, describing the decision as a fresh start after years in Canada. However, HT.com could not independently verified the authenticity of the post.

The post, shared by the individual on Reddit, said he had followed what he believed was the conventional path to building a life abroad, working hard, navigating Canada’s immigration system and eventually obtaining permanent residency. But after seven years, he said the achievement no longer felt worth the sacrifices involved.

An Indian immigrant who spent seven years in Canada and secured permanent residency has decided to return to India, saying the country’s high living costs, difficult job market, healthcare delays and harsh winters made the move one of the biggest regrets of his life.

Healthcare was another major concern. The user complained about difficulty finding a family doctor and long waits for emergency and specialist care, describing the experience as frustrating and worrying.

Canada’s winter weather also featured prominently in his account. He described the long, cold and dark winters as emotionally draining and said the weather had affected his overall quality of life.

Australia comparison prompts debate The immigrant said a close friend who moved to Australia around the same time had a markedly different experience. According to the post, the friend was happier with the weather and job opportunities and appeared to be enjoying life more.

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That comparison appears to have reinforced his decision to leave Canada and return to India. He urged prospective immigrants to look beyond the idealized version of life abroad presented online before making a decision.

Some users agreed that high housing costs, taxes, employment challenges and winter weather can make life difficult. Others pushed back against the idea that Canada is broadly unlivable, saying their own experiences had been considerably more positive.

One user said they had spent 10 years in Canada, built a successful career in IT and accumulated a net worth of close to CAD 1 million, arguing that the country was “not all doom and gloom.”

Another user described earning CAD 120,000-130,000 in Canada and later earning around ₹60 lakh after returning to India, while stressing that both countries had provided good opportunities. The individual concluded that Canada “isn’t for everyone” and that decisions about moving abroad should depend on an individual’s career, finances, family circumstances and preferred lifestyle.