Ranveer Allahbadia goes ‘kaun Samay’ after Samay Raina said he ‘ruined my mental health’ in comedy special. Watch

On Saturday, Ranveer appeared in a video shared by paparazzo Shailesh Pandey. When the paparazzo praised him and called him down-to-earth, Ranveer jokingly asked him to call him “funny” instead. Ranveer then returned the compliment, and when the paparazzo mentioned that everyone has been talking about them lately, Ranveer quipped, “Hum dono ka samay chal raha hai (It’s our time right now).” When the paparazzo slyly brought up Samay Raina’s name, Ranveer replied, “Samay… kaun Samay? Kya Samay? (Samay, who Samay?) Humara time. It’s our time, my time is now.”

Recently, Samay Raina released his first comedy special since the India’s Got Latent controversy in 2025. In the special, the comedian took several digs at Ranveer Allahbadia , joking that he had “ruined his mental health”. Now, Ranveer appears to have indirectly reacted to the remarks.

In another video, he said, "Tareefein toh sunai de rahi hain… tareef hum tak pahunch jati hai. Jitni zyada positivity aap andar rakhoge, utni zyada aap attract karte ho. Main bohot 'mazaak kiya' bhi hoon… good sense of humour. Smile karte rehna chahiye (I can hear the praise… compliments always reach me. The more positivity you keep within yourself, the more you attract it. I joke around a lot too… I have a good sense of humour. One should keep smiling)."

Ranveer’s remarks came after Samay Raina’s Still Alive comedy special. In the video, Samay mentioned how Ranveer’s positive image did not sit well with the question he asked on India’s Got Latent, because of which people did not accept it. He further revealed that Ranveer made the ‘parents and sex’ remark eight times during the show, but Samay kept only one instance in the final cut, which led to backlash on the internet. Mentioning Ranveer, he said, "Mera poora mental health kharab kardi usne, usko toh meditation bhi aata hai, kuch bhi nahi aata mujhe toh (He completely ruined my mental health. He even knows meditation; I don’t know anything at all)." He jokingly called Ranveer “the monk who sold my Ferrari.”

All about the India’s Got Latent controversy In February last year, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija appeared on the panel of Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. Ranveer’s question to a contestant about ‘parents and sex’ led to backlash online. Multiple FIRs were filed against Ashish, Apoorva, Ranveer, and Samay. While Ranveer issued a public apology, Samay was “forced” to remove all episodes of the show from YouTube.

Later, in March, the court allowed Ranveer to resume his podcast. Apoorva also made her comeback on YouTube and revealed that she had faced death threats during the controversy. Fans had been eagerly waiting for Samay’s comeback, and the Still Alive special won many hearts.