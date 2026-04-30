Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘unexpected reunion’ on The Great Indian Kapil Show sends the internet into a frenzy

On Thursday, Netflix took to Instagram and shared a video of Samay announcing his appearance on the show. In the clip, Samay says, “Friends, I am finally coming to my favourite show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, but I haven't been told who will be the guest with me.” Just as he says this, Ranveer joins him, visibly excited, prompting a disappointed Samay to exclaim, “No way bro.”

Comedian Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia are set to return together for the first time since the India's Got Latent controversy. On the occasion of World Laughter Day, the duo will be seen on comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s show, The Great Indian Kapil Show . The new promo has already left fans excited about the collaboration.

Sharing the video, the OTT giant wrote, “World Laughter Day pe laughter ka double dose. Samay Raina x Ranveer Allahbadia in Mastiverse. Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show on 2nd May at 8 PM, only on Netflix.” The episode will air on May 2.

Kapil Sharma also spoke about the “unexpected collab” and said, “Humare show ko audience se jo pyaar mila hai, usse yahi motivation milta hai ki unhe fresh aur entertaining content diya jaye. World Laughter Day ke mauke par Netflix ke saath ek special episode plan kiya hai, natural, fun aur full of laughter. Is baar Samay aur Ranveer bhi apne andaaz mein jud kar is celebration ko aur engaging bana rahe hain. Bas itna hi chahte hain ki log humare saath hass kar is din ko enjoy karein (The love our show has received from the audience motivates us to keep delivering fresh and entertaining content for them. On the occasion of World Laughter Day, we’ve planned a special episode with Netflix—natural, fun, and full of laughter. This time, Samay and Ranveer are also joining in with their own unique style, making the celebration even more engaging. All we want is for people to laugh with us and enjoy the day).”

Archana Puran Singh’s son, Ayushmaan Sethi, reacted to the video and hinted that it could be one of the funniest episodes of the show so far. He wrote, “I hear from @archanapuransingh this was one of the funniest episodes 👀 Can’t wait!” Fans also shared their excitement, with one writing, “Did not expect to see them together... Waiting to see.” Another commented, “The Internet got chills after seeing this…” while a third added, “Reunion we never expected.”

About the India’s Got Latent controversy In February last year, when Ranveer Allahbadia, along with Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, appeared on India’s Got Latent, his remarks about parents and sex sparked widespread backlash online. Multiple FIRs were filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva and Ashish. Samay was forced to take down all episodes of the show from YouTube, while Ranveer was restricted from continuing his podcasts. However, in March, the Supreme Court of India allowed Ranveer to resume his podcasts.

In his latest stand-up special, Samay revealed that he experienced anxiety during the controversy and blamed Ranveer for his poor mental health. He also announced a second season of India’s Got Latent.