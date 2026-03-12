Sunil Grover transforms into Kader Khan so well on The Great Indian Kapil Show, even David Dhawan is impressed. Watch
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan will be guests on the finale of Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show's Season 4.
The promo for the Season 4 finale of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, was dropped on Thursday. Actor Varun Dhawan and his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, will be the show's guests. In a segment, Sunil Grover played Kader Khan so well that even David was impressed.
Sunil Grover impresses David Dhawan by channeling Kader Khan
Sunil has lately been impressing everyone with his portrayal of film personalities such as Aamir Khan and his spot-on mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan. He seems to have moved beyond just being known for his eccentric personas, Gutti and Dr Mashoor Gulati, on Kapil’s show. In the promo, Sunil dressed as Kader and recreated a scene. As he says, “Idhar ao (Come here),” Archana Puran Singh says, “Oh my God,” in awe. Even David remarks, “Kader yaad agaya bhai (I just remembered Kader).”
Fans of Sunil’s work seemed to agree with David. One person commented, “Sunil Grover Day By Day Is Dangerous Than AI!” on YouTube. “Sunil Grover as Kader Khan Sahab,” commented another. “maza aane vala hain (It’s going to be so fun),” commented a fan on Instagram, while another wrote, “Literally Sunil brother sounds like Kader Sahab.” Numerous others also commented about how they ‘can’t wait’ to see Sunil as Kader on the show, leaving comments like, “Sunil Grover man..what an amazing artist, amazing acting iq this man has,” and “maza aayege dekhne me Sunil ji ko (What fun to watch Sunil).”
The Great Indian Kapil Show 4 finale
Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show dropped 12 episodes so far, with the finale streaming from 8 PM on March 14. Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rani Mukerji, Karthik Aaryan, Orry, and others were guests on the show this season.
The promo also shows Varun and David talking about working together. The actor smiles when asked how difficult it is to work with his father, while the filmmaker quips, “He questions everything. I ask him to do it because I said so.” Later, when Varun is asked about working with others despite his father being legendary, he jokes, “At home, the visual isn’t one of a legendary director. He sits around in a lungi. Now that Rohit and I are married, he has begun to wear a T-shirt at home.” Varun also hugged David after saying that to show there were no hard feelings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.