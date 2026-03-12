Sunil Grover transforms into Kader Khan so well on The Great Indian Kapil Show, even David Dhawan is impressed. Watch

Sunil has lately been impressing everyone with his portrayal of film personalities such as Aamir Khan and his spot-on mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan. He seems to have moved beyond just being known for his eccentric personas, Gutti and Dr Mashoor Gulati, on Kapil’s show. In the promo, Sunil dressed as Kader and recreated a scene. As he says, “Idhar ao (Come here),” Archana Puran Singh says, “Oh my God,” in awe. Even David remarks, “Kader yaad agaya bhai (I just remembered Kader).”

The promo for the Season 4 finale of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, was dropped on Thursday. Actor Varun Dhawan and his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, will be the show's guests. In a segment, Sunil Grover played Kader Khan so well that even David was impressed.

Fans of Sunil’s work seemed to agree with David. One person commented, “Sunil Grover Day By Day Is Dangerous Than AI!” on YouTube. “Sunil Grover as Kader Khan Sahab,” commented another. “maza aane vala hain (It’s going to be so fun),” commented a fan on Instagram, while another wrote, “Literally Sunil brother sounds like Kader Sahab.” Numerous others also commented about how they ‘can’t wait’ to see Sunil as Kader on the show, leaving comments like, “Sunil Grover man..what an amazing artist, amazing acting iq this man has,” and “maza aayege dekhne me Sunil ji ko (What fun to watch Sunil).”

The Great Indian Kapil Show 4 finale Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show dropped 12 episodes so far, with the finale streaming from 8 PM on March 14. Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rani Mukerji, Karthik Aaryan, Orry, and others were guests on the show this season.

The promo also shows Varun and David talking about working together. The actor smiles when asked how difficult it is to work with his father, while the filmmaker quips, “He questions everything. I ask him to do it because I said so.” Later, when Varun is asked about working with others despite his father being legendary, he jokes, “At home, the visual isn’t one of a legendary director. He sits around in a lungi. Now that Rohit and I are married, he has begun to wear a T-shirt at home.” Varun also hugged David after saying that to show there were no hard feelings.