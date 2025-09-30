Varun Dhawan was scolded by dad David Dhawan when he tried to interfere in direction: 'Jab ek muqaam pe pahuch jao...'

Varun Dhawan has been around in Bollywood for over a decade now. In this time, he has given box office hits and even some acclaimed performances in films like Badlapur and October. While Varun may lay claim to know a lot about his work today with the experience he has had, it wasn't always like that. Recently, the actor recalled an incident when he was admonished by his father, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, when a young Varun tried to interfere in his work. Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan on the sets of their film, Coolie No 1.

When David Dhawan scolded Varun

In an interview with ANI, Varun recalled how he began his career assisting his father before he became an actor. On the set of one of his father's films in Delhi, Varun was trying to interject and suggest a way of taking one particular shot, which did not sit well with the experienced filmmaker. "When it comes to work, my father sets aside all personal relationships...he has his own way of doing things. I remember once, during my internship on one of his films, I must have made a mistake, and I was suggesting how a shot should be done. But that wasn't his vision, and I wasn't at a level where I could say anything. I was too young. Then he said, 'Jab tum apni film banaoge ya jab ek mukaam pe pahuch jaaoge tab karlena ye sab. (When you make your own film or reach a certain stature, then do all this).'"

Varun admitted that he initially felt bad about the response but later realised David was correct. "Of course, I felt disappointed at first, but he was right. However, now, our creative discussions have become very productive," he added.

About David and Varun's careers

David Dhawan, an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), began his film journey as an editor before getting into direction with Taaqatwar in 1989. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the most successful commercial filmmakers in Bollywood with hits like Bol Radha Bol, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Judwaa, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Partner. Specially known for his comedies, David has been one of the most prolific Indian filmmakers, directing 45 films in a 35-year career.

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf and will be released on 2 October.