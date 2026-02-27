Sunil Pal hails Kapil Sharma's 'greatness' but mocks The Great Indian Kapil Show: ‘Uske yahan to langar laga rehta hai'
In a recent podcast, Sunil Pal commended Kapil Sharma as a great comedian and a friend but took a dig at his The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Comedian Sunil Pal had earlier slammed Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda for dressing as women and doing “vulgar and cheap” comedy. Now, in a podcast with Meri Saheli, Sunil spoke about his equation with Kapil Sharma and called himself a fan of the comedian. However, he also took a dig at his comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Sunil Pal reveals why he refused to go to Kapil Sharma's show despite his invitation
When asked about his bond with Kapil, Sunil said, “I don’t have any issues with Kapil Sharma. In fact, I am a huge fan. Kapil has been running his show for over 12 years now. He has been doing a great job and always ensures his friends grow as well. He is the highest-paid comedian in the world.
Sunil further revealed that he has never asked Kapil to take him on his show and added, “Woh mujhe kayi baar bolta hai, mere set pe aaya karo, mila karo mujhse. Bahut pyaar karta hai, maanta hai mujhe. Lekin main kehta hoon woh mujhe maanta hai voh uski mahanta hai. Main tabhi jaaunga jab usko lagega Sunil Pal ke liye sach mein kaam hai. Varna uske yahan toh langar laga rehta hai. Aadha Punjab wahan par betha hai (In fact, he has invited me to his set multiple times. He often tells me, ‘Please do come here, visit us.’ He loves me a lot. But I believe that is his greatness. I will only go to him when I feel he truly needs me. Otherwise, there is literally a langar on his show — half of Punjab is on it).”
What Sunil Pal said about Sunil Grover
In a chat with Telly Talk, Sunil Pal said, “Sunil Grover bahut purana lag raha hai. Wahi cheezein, ghisi piti cheezein… hasi nahi aati. Baar baar actor ke godh mein jaake baith jaana ladki banke, ghin aati hai! Phir woh ladkiyon ke naam pe kapde pehenke vulgar baate karna, aur phir baar baar award functions mein jaake bolna, ‘Aaj mujhe pata chala santre khaye bhi jaate hain.’ Sunil Grover… ab woh jitna hain accha kare, logon ko gyaan na baate.(Sunil Grover looks outdated now. The same old things again and again… it doesn’t make anyone laugh. Repeatedly sitting on an actor’s lap dressed as a woman feels distasteful. Then wearing women’s clothes and speaking in a vulgar manner, and at award functions saying, ‘Today I learnt that oranges can also be eaten.’ Sunil Grover should just focus on doing his work well and not preach to people)."
About The Great Indian Kapil Show
The comedy show, which streams on Netflix, has had four seasons so far. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the show also stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, along with Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu as permanent guests. The latest episode featured Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff as guests. Even before the fourth season concluded, Netflix announced a fifth season, which is slated to release later this year.
