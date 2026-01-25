Sunil Pal shoots ad with Samay Raina months after demanding jail for him, sees just how much he earns for 'giving gaali'

The two then came together with the company's founder to promote the clothing brand.

In the ad, Samay told Sunil about the client who has brought them together and wanted them to hurl as many abuses as they like and name-shame the company to appeal to the youth. Sunil tried to argue against it but gave in when he saw how much Samay earned for it. Sunil quickly unleashed a barrage of abuses in Hindi, enough to make your ears bleed.

Comedians Samay Raina and Sunil Pal made an unlikely pair in a new ad. Sunil, who has long criticised the use of abusive language in comedy, seemed to change his stance on the matter quite quickly after seeing Samay's fat paycheck.

People loved that the ad got the two of them together. “Funniest guy in country with samay raina,” wrote content creator Ashish Chanchalani. Raftaar wrote, “26 me to duniya khatam hone wali thi na (Wasn't the world supposed to end in 2026).” Comedian Ehsaan Qureshi posted laughing emojis.

“Not all heroes wear capes , few wear wigs,” read a comment about Sunil's very obvious wig in the ad.

What did Sunil say previously? In February 2025, Sunil Pal had given a scathing review of Samay's comedy. “I think that the time has come to take strict action against these so-called comedians who are actually not comedians but rather a blot on our societies. They are terrorists who use foul language and obscene content. They claim to be content creators, but they have no content and are not creators. I believe they should be punished with at least 10 years in prison for spreading such filth,” said Sunil, as quoted by Times Now.

He was commenting on the controversy surrounding Samay's India's Got Latent show, where Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial jokes about parents and sex.

But looks like it's all water under the bridge for Sunil and Samay now.