Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent resurfaces on YouTube after controversy, fans ask for new content

Four months after coming under fire, Samay Raina's popular YouTube show India's Got Latent has made a discreet comeback, albeit on a different channel. The sudden return has left fans buzzing with speculation about the comeback of the show. Also read: Samay Raina wishes he had cut out unwanted stuff from India’s Got Latent, reveals when the show will be back Samay Raina was mired in controversy after the release of an episode of his show, India's Got Latent, earlier this year.

India’s Got Latent back on YouTube

The show faced a major backlash earlier this year after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made a controversial comment to a contestant involving their parents, sparking widespread outrage and legal action. Multiple FIRs were filed against Ranveer, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani, leading to the show being taken down.

Following the incident, Samay took down all episodes from his official channel and issued a statement expressing his distress. “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time," he wrote.

Now, months later, the show's segments have resurfaced online, but not on the original channel. Instead, they've appeared on a new page called India's Got Latent Clips, which has recently become active.

The revived clips include content from public and members-only episodes, with over 500 videos currently available for viewing. The page has 522 videos and around 493K subscribers. In fact, several fans noted that the page was private till now and was recently made public.

Fans excited

The return of the show's clips on social media sparked excitement among fans, with many wondering if new content is on the horizon and if the show will make a full comeback soon.

Remarks such as “2025 is the year of comeback," “Best comeback everrr," and “Finallyyyyyyyy… comeback ho hi gaya Latent ka" flooded the comment sections.

"Please come back Samay Raina," a fan wrote on the newest video on the channel. "Wasn't this page closed? Or is it just me who thought it was closed?" remarked a fan, with another viewer writing, "So these videos are enabled again now? Yay!"

What do we know about the India's Got Latent row

The controversy surrounding Samay Raina's show erupted following the filing of an FIR against multiple individuals, including Apoorva Mukhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay himself, and others involved in the India's Got Latent show. The action was based on accusations that they promoted obscenity and engaged in sexually explicit conversations during the YouTube show, which was accessible to the public.

The show faced intense criticism after Ranveer made ‘sex with parents’ comments that many felt were insensitive, sparking widespread outrage. The video went viral, and social media users strongly condemned his remarks, leading to a fierce backlash online.