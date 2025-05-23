Samay Raina wishes he had cut out unwanted stuff from India’s Got Latent, reveals when the show will be back

Comedian Samay Raina reflects on the controversy surrounding his show India's Got Latent with a hint of regret, wondering why he didn’t edit out the unwanted stuff. While he has admitted that the show will come back, he is not sure when. Also read: Samay Raina raises a toast with Apoorva Mukhija. Then, an emotional note: ‘Ghutan si thi’ Earlier this month, Samay took to Instagram to announce his comeback tour.

Samay reflects on the stir

Samay looked back at the controversy and his plans to bring back the show in a recent promotional video for Bold Care, a sexual wellness brand co-owned by actor Ranveer Singh. During the video, he was asked by podcaster Raj Shamani if India’s Got Latent would ever return.

When asked what the low teaches him, Samay said, “There will be highs and lows in one’s life. I realised that you should be bold regardless of what... But there is a limit to the boldness as well”. He even mentioned, "once something is released, it can't be taken back”.

In a seeming reference to the controversial statement by Ranveer Allahbadia, which stirred all the trouble, Samay shared. “Kai baar unwanted cheezein reh jaati hai life mein... Jisko baadmein dekhke regret karte ho ke kaash maine uss time yeh kat diya hota... Par bahut der ho gai hoti hai (Many times, unwanted things stay in life... which we later look back on and regret, thinking 'if only I had cut that out back then’... But it's often too late by then”.

He was also asked if the show will be back soon. To which, Samay said, “Woh toh Samay hi bata payega (Only time will tell)... Main nahi (And I am not talking about myself). You need to give it some time. Good things take time. Time is the best healer”.

Samay Raina announces his comeback

Earlier this month, Samay took to Instagram to announce his comeback tour. The tour will take him to Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, kicking off in Koln on June 5 and concluding in Sydney on July 20.

The comedian hinted that his upcoming stand-up set would touch on the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent. “The most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy. See you on the tour,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. This upcoming tour signifies a crucial step towards reviving his career, which hit a roadblock following the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent.

What do we know about the India's Got Latent row

The controversy surrounding Samay Raina's show erupted following the filing of an FIR against multiple individuals, including Apoorva Mukhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay himself, and others involved in the India's Got Latent show. The action was based on accusations that they promoted obscenity and engaged in sexually explicit conversations during the YouTube show, which was accessible to the public.

The show faced intense criticism after Ranveer made ‘sex with parents’ comments that many felt were insensitive, sparking widespread outrage. The video went viral, and social media users strongly condemned his remarks, leading to a fierce backlash online.