Samay Raina raises a toast with Apoorva Mukhija. Then, an emotional note: ‘Ghutan si thi’

Comedian Samay Raina, while preparing to restart his stand-up career with a new tour, also staged a comeback on Instagram. The host of India’s Got Latent shared his first Instagram post since February, when his show was mired in controversy over allegations of vulgarity. Samay Raina (L) met Apoorva Mukhija, his co-host on India's Got Latent(Instagram/@maisamayhoon)

Trouble for Samay Raina began in February this year, when he was summoned before the police and named in an FIR in connection with the case against his YouTube show India’s Got Latent. He has not posted on Instagram since then, his last post dating back to February 9.

On May 14, however, Raina staged an Instagram comeback with a video and a series of Instagram Stories featuring friends and family. The comedian also announced that he will be touring Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand starting June 5.

Samay Raina’s emotional note

Raina, 27, shared a bunch of Instagram Stories that show him over a meal with Gursimran Khamba, video calling his parents, meeting Tanmay Bhat and working out at the gym. The undated photographs were shared without captions.

One such photograph featured The Rebel Kid aka Apoorva Mukhija, who was named in the FIR alongside Raina. She was also part of the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent that landed them in trouble.

Screengrabs of Samay Raina's Instagram Stories(Instagram/@maisamayhoon)

Raina’s picture shows them raising a toast. This Instagram Story was followed by an emotional note where the comedian expressed gratitude towards his supporters.

He acknowledged that he had shared multiple Instagram pictures in one go, writing: “Aaj kuch zyaada hi storyiaan daaldi.”

“Bohot ghutan si thi yaar kya bataau kaafi nikaal diya ek saath hi (I had been feeling suffocated, I let a lot of it out in one go),” he added.

Raina then shared a word of gratitude for his fans. “I love you all. I'm so happy to be experiencing all this love. I can't wait to see you guys in my shows abroad and in India. I'm so grateful to all of you,” he said.