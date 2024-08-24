Tanmay Bhat’s dramatic transformation stuns internet, comedian shares how he achieved ‘quickest fat loss’

A photo of Tanmay Bhat has left people amazed. It shows his amazing weight loss transformation. Many dubbed his picture inspiring, and it has gone viral, leaving social media users in awe. The photo captures Tanmay Bhat’s dramatic transformation. (X/@bhav_paaji)

An X user shared the photo with a caption that reads, “Tanmay bhai, diet batao apni please (Please tell me your diet). This is such a great transformation. PS- You look like Karan Johar here.” The photo shows the comedian dressed in a shirt and denim, looking at his phone and laughing.

A few hours ago, he also shared a picture on his Instagram story, revealing how he achieved incredible weight loss.

With nearly 94,000 views, the share has also collected close to 1,900 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

What did X users say about this share?

“Bro really deserves some praise,” posted an X user. “I thought he is Karan Johar,” added another. A third commented, “He looks like Karan Johar from the side, but a great transformation.” A fourth wrote, “Damn. That is just impressive.

According to his LinkedIn, YouTuber and comedian Tanmay Bhat completed his Bachelor’s degree in advertising from RD National College in 2010. Soon after, he co-founded AIB and held the position of CEO.

A few days ago, a post claiming that his net worth is ₹665 crores went viral. The share sparked a flurry of comments on social media. The comedian, however, addressed the viral post, refuting the rumours. Reacting, he wrote, “ “I can assure you that this number is wildly off - at least for me.”

