Ankur Warikoo loses 10 kg in one year to become a ‘different person’. Drops before-and-after transformation pic

Losing weight and building a fit body can be a daunting task. Some people exercise for long periods of time while others may follow a strict diet to maintain their health. Recently, entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo shared about his weight loss journey on X , and his pictures have left many people on the Internet amazed. Entrepreneur and author Ankur Warikoo had shared his daily routine last year. (X/@warikoo)

As he took to X, in the caption of the post he wrote, “Fat free at 43!” He also added that he hopes his journey will inspire others. (Also Read: Ankur Warikoo reveals his CBSE 12 marksheet, got 57/100 in English: 'Felt like a failure')

In a follow-up comment, Warikoo mentioned his trainer and posted before and after pictures of his transformation. The entreprenuer was 79 kgs when he started his journey and now is at 69 kgs.

While talking about his motivation to lose weight, Warikoo wrote, "The ‘fat free at 43’ reference is from an HT brunch cover I had seen several years ago of Farhan Akhtar and promised myself to be this fit when I got 43 too."

After Warikoo made his initial tweet about losing weight, it went viral with close to five lakh views. The share also has more than 5,700 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people flocked to the comments section of his post to praise his weight loss.

How did X user's react to Warikoo's tweet?

An individual wrote, “Looking amazing Ankur.”

A second shared, “Going to pick up my jaw before I comment anything. You look fab and I am also interested to know how fab you feel after this change!”

“Wow this is brilliant my bro. @Sagarahujashowdid a brilliant job. Team work,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “Great! Please share and enrich us with knowledge so we can also inspire ourselves and do the miracle with health.”

Earlier, Warikoo posted about his daily routine from the last seven years. He gave detailed insight into what he does from 5 am to 9:30 pm. He also mentioned about a few exceptions to his days.

What are your thoughts on Ankur Warikoo's weight loss and routine? Did it leave you inspired?