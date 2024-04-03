 Ankur Warikoo reveals his CBSE 12 marksheet, got 57/100 in English: 'Felt like a failure' | Trending - Hindustan Times
Ankur Warikoo reveals his CBSE 12 marksheet, got 57/100 in English: 'Felt like a failure'

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 03, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Ankur Warikoo's post on his CBSE 12 marksheet, and him scoring 57 out of 100 in English has created chatter among Instagram users.

Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo took to Instagram to share that he received 57 marks out of 100 in English during his CBSE 12th board exams. Though he admits that he felt like a failure at the time, he later realised something very important - someone’s marks don’t have the power to define them.

Ankur Warikoo's CBSE 12 marksheet. He shared it on Instagram. (Instagram/@ankurwarikoo)
Ankur Warikoo's CBSE 12 marksheet. He shared it on Instagram. (Instagram/@ankurwarikoo)

“Scored only 57/100 in English in Class 12. I honestly did not expect this disaster! Felt like a failure. But today, people call me a good communicator. Someone who is a confident speaker. If my marks were a true reflection of my capability, I would be nowhere!” he wrote on Instagram.

In the following lines, he added, “So for anyone feeling like how I felt back then, remember. Your marks do not have the power to define you, only you have that power to define you. Take it from me, who has failed several times,” he added.

He also shared words of encouragement for students. “The fact that you are still here is the biggest gift you have. You have time. You have you. Make the most of it,” he added. He wrapped up his post with an image of his class 12 board exam marksheet.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared a little over nine hours ago. Since then, the share has collected more than 73,000 likes. The post has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“I scored 98, but I’m still not fluent in English,” posted an Instagram user. To which Warikoo shared, “Marks are a joke”.

Another person added, “Actually, the 10th and 12th marks hardly matter later in life. What matters is our attitude and how we lead our lives, take chances and face failures. Our never give up and try till the end attitude.”

A third joined, “You are so inspiring.”

A fourth wrote, “A single piece of paper can never define who you are.”

Follow Us On