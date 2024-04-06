Ankur Warikoo lists 20 signs that show ‘you are doing better than you think you are’

Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo took to Instagram to share a list of “signs” and said they would show an individual how that person is doing much better than they think they are. Ankur Warikoo shared this picture with his ‘20 signs that you are doing better than you think you are’ Instagram post. (Instagram/@ankurwarikoo)

“20 signs that you are doing better than you think you are,” he wrote. “You paid the bills this month and maybe something more for non-essentials as well,” he wrote as the first point. “You questioned yourself. You feel miserable some days. This means you are still open to growth,” he added as the second one.

In the following lines, he added points involving doing something one enjoys, one's income, eating for pleasure, taking care of himself and many other things. “Life didn’t get easier. You got stronger,” he finally added and concluded his post.

What did Instagram users say about Ankur Warikoo’s post?

“I feel the above lines mentioned me. I feel these today, except for the 15th point - I have learnt to be silent in front of toxic people. We can't ignore them but can find our mental peace by staying silent,” posted an Instagram user.

“Isn’t it so fantastic when we keep questioning ourselves - those are the questions that truly matter because they propel you forward,” added another.

“Growth isn't always visible, but every step counts towards your journey of self-improvement and resilience,” joined a third.

“You are truly inspiring, sir. These are some excellent points,” wrote a fourth.

