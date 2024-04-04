 What is 100-hour rule? Ghazal Alagh shares tip on how to master new skills | Trending - Hindustan Times
What is 100-hour rule? Ghazal Alagh shares tip on how to master new skills

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 04, 2024 10:01 AM IST

Ghazal Alagh shared how following the 100-hour rule has helped her to learn and acquire new skills rapidly.

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and Chief Mama at Mamaearth, often takes to X to share interesting tips with her followers. In her latest post, she shared how the 100-hour rule helped her to acquire new abilities and that too “rapidly”. She further explained how it can help someone develop a skill outside their comfort zone.

Ghazal Alagh’s X post on the 100-hour rule has sparked chatter. (File Photo)
Ghazal Alagh’s X post on the 100-hour rule has sparked chatter. (File Photo)

“The most common question I keep getting is: ‘How do I learn something that is not in my niche?’ The answer? Apply the 100-hour rule. Commit 100 hours of deliberate practice to any new skill, and you'll master it,” she wrote.

In the following lines, she explained how following this rule helped her. “This mindset allowed me to rapidly acquire abilities I had no idea about when I was just starting out. If you work hard and give enough time to something, you can conquer any domain,” she added.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has accumulated close to 5000 views. It has also collected tons of likes and comments.

What did X users say about Ghazal Alagh’s post?

“That’s impressive! The 100-hour rule is a game-changer. Cheers to mastering new skills through dedication and practice!” wrote an X user.

“I agree with you,” posted another.

“I will have to try it,” added a third.

Ghazal Alagh and her husband, Varun Alagh, started Mamaearth in 2016. They came up with the idea of starting their own company after struggling to find safe products for their son Agasty. The company offers toxin-free products.

What are your thoughts on this 100-hour rule post by Ghazal Alagh? Does following this mindset help?

