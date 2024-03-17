Ghazal Alagh learns 3 invaluable lessons from Kapil Dev, says 'she is grateful' to meet him

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, shared about a memorable experience she had while flying with cricket legend Kapil Dev. During their conversation, Alagh learnt three valuable lessons from the former Indian cricket captain, which she found very insightful. She took to X to post about her time with Dev and delighted people with a picture of the two from the flight. Ghazal Alagh posted this picture with Kapil Dev. (X/@GhazalAlagh)

"Me and @therealkapildev paji shared a two-hour-long flight, and the lessons I learnt are invaluable: Don't play to win, play for passion. Focus on your children's character, not scores. Treat challenges as an adventure, not problems," wrote Ghazal Alagh in her tweet. (Also Read: Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh on dealing with sexism while meeting investors, says it's ‘noise you need to…’)

She also added, "I even found out we have the same hometown, Chandigarh, and we both went to DAV 15 for schooling! The flight was serendipitous, so grateful that I met the legend."

She wrapped up the post with a picture of her and Dev sitting side by side on the flight.

Take a look at the post shared by Alagh here:

This post was shared on March 15. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The share also has close to 2,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section to share their reactions. (Also Read: Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh compares aerial shot of Mumbai- Nashik with Maldives, leaves netizens unhappy)

How did X users react to it?

An individual wrote, "Wonderful, wonderful pic, ma'am. Sitting next to one of the best all-rounders of all time! You, too, are a noble lady! The lessons that Kapil paji gave are very important and applicable to all of us!"

A second added, "You are indeed so lucky, he is my idol in cricket. Luckily met him during his playing days twice. Once at a Delhi Hotel and once at the airport. Kapil Paaji is such a humble and fine human being."

"Met him for breakfast once. He is a phenomenally humble human being despite being one of the best Indian cricketers," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Sports, entrepreneurship and life often need the same values. Resilience, perseverance and risk-taking ability."