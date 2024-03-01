Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh on dealing with sexism while meeting investors, says it's ‘noise you need to…’

Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh took to X to share her experience of facing sexism while meeting investors during a roadshow. She penned a note on how she tackled the situation. Further, she added further how her husband and co-founder of Mamaearth, Varun Alagh, and the company’s CFO, Ramanpreet Sohi, stood by her. Ghazal Alagh shared that she faced sexism while meeting investors during a roadshow. (X/@GhazalAlagh)

“Last year before our IPO, we met 100s of investors during our roadshows. While most of the conversations were very valuable and enriching, a few conversations left a bitter taste. I learned the best and harshest of lessons as a woman entrepreneur,” wrote Ghazal Alagh.

“An investor asked Varun: ‘Would you hire her today if she wasn't your wife?’ I was right there in the room with them. But what Varun Alagh and our CFO, Ramanpreet Sohi, said about this whole thing stayed with me. They said, ‘Here’s where our blacklisting starts. Now we know who we don’t want on this journey of building our company’. The people who work with me, knew my worth,” she added.

In the next line, she added that this was not the first time that she felt “invisible” and that it took her two days to get over the feeling.

However, she ended the tweet on a positive note and added, “That day, I learned that no matter where you are in your journey, there will always be people who won't believe in you. They are the noise you need to ignore”.

“I know this feeling very well. Talented women always make people with a wrong mindset 'uncomfortable'. I am glad you had the support system to eliminate them. But imagine the plight of women in employment who had to face an insecure boss like this!” wrote an X user. “Your resilience is inspiring. Upholding your worth in the face of adversity showcases true strength. Keep leading and paving the way for others in the entrepreneurial world,” added another.

“Yes. As a founder - male or female, early or late stage - you meet investors who belittle others. Luckily there are a few. I remember 3 such VCs in our 25-30 odd pitches and 50 odd that I met. But as founders, we just move on. No time to waste on creeps,” joined a third.