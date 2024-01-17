Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh compares aerial shot of Mumbai- Nashik with Maldives, leaves netizens unhappy

Mamaearth’s co-founder Ghazal Alagh took to X to join the Maldives row with a video showing an aerial shot from her Mumbai-Nasik trip. She shared the video and wrote ‘If I told you I was in the Maldives right now, you'd believe me, right?’ While some X users shared that such a comparison is unnecessary, a few expressed that she is late in commenting on the Maldives row debate. The image is taken from a video that Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh shared on X. (X/@GhazalAlagh)

“But, I'm actually in a chopper from Mumbai to Nashik. India really is no less than the foreign countries that we aspire to go to. We just need to explore it more,” Ghazal Alagh also added in her tweet.

The tweet was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 7.4 lakh views. The share has further collected nearly 1,900 likes. Many expressed their unhappiness over the tweet. A few also wrote that the scene captured in the video 'doesn't look like Maldives at all'.

“I have been to Maldives and I won’t believe you that it is even close to Maldives. This is beautiful but let’s not draw a comparison of everything with Maldives,” wrote an X user. “A few days too late Ghazal, the trend moved on to something else,” added another. “It does not look like Maldives at any point!” expressed a third. “Doesn't look like Maldives, Lakshadweep or any island for that matter,” shared a fourth.

About Maldives row:

On January 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep and shared a series of images. The pictures went viral online - so much so that the name of the union territory also started trending on social media. However, a row erupted when now-suspended deputy ministers of the Maldives government reshared the images and also made derogatory remarks against PM Modi. It triggered a call to boycott the island country, with various Indian celebrities from different walks of life showing their support.