DBS Global University wins SAP University Alliances Educational Excellence Award APAC 2026

Asia-Pacific recognition reflects DBS Global University's vision of global recognition, quality education and emerging technology backed by years of enterprise learning, experienced faculty and SAP-focused career outcomes for its engineering and Business students DBS Global University earns the SAP University Alliances Educational Excellence Award APAC 2026. Dehradun: DBS Global University (DGU), Dehradun, has been honoured with the SAP University Alliances Educational Excellence Award APAC 2026 (Asia-Pacific a region that includes India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines) at the SAP Academic Community Conference APAC 2026 in Indonesia, placing the University among the leading institutions across one of the world's most competitive higher-education regions. The award was accepted on behalf of the University by Dr Navjyoti Singh Negi, Associate Dean, before educators, academic leaders and technology experts from across the region. The recognition gives Asia-Pacific validation to a direction the University set for itself 18 years ago: "To be globally recognised for delivering quality education and embracing emerging technologies & innovation, while empowering future leaders to shape a sustainable and progressive world." That vision is increasingly taking shape through an academic ecosystem built around emerging technologies, enterprise education, artificial intelligence, industry engagement and globally relevant learning. What it means for a B.Tech & Business student For engineering and Business students, the recognition translates into something concrete. SAP software runs the operational core of a very large share of the world's enterprises - finance, supply chain, manufacturing, human capital, customer experience and business intelligence. Every one of those systems has to be implemented, configured, extended, integrated and maintained, and that work is done by engineers. The roles that follow are technical and distinct from generic IT hiring: ABAP and RAP developers, SAP BTP and Fiori developers, integration engineers, HANA data and analytics engineers, functional-technical consultants, and the newest category agentic AI and automation roles, where AI copilots and autonomous agents are being embedded into enterprise workflows.

DBS Global University students gain hands-on SAP learning through enterprise technology and industry-led training.

The supply-demand gap in these roles exists for a simple reason. A computer science graduate can teach themselves a web framework over a weekend. They cannot teach themselves how a procure-to-pay cycle works, or what breaks in a production planning run, without access to a live enterprise system and faculty who have worked on one. At DGU, B.Tech students get both-live SAP environments, ERPsim business simulations developed at HEC Montréal, a dedicated course on SAP Build Code, SAP Build Apps and Copilot Joule delivered by a certified SAP Build Pro Code trainer, and analytics exposure through the University's alliance with SAS, United States. The result is a graduate who can write code and also understands what the code is for a combination recruiters consistently find hard to hire. From learning about technology to learning through technology For decades, technology was largely treated as a specialised academic subject. The rapid growth of artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud platforms and enterprise systems is fundamentally changing that approach. Universities increasingly need to prepare engineering students to solve real organisational problems, business students to understand data, and management students to work with enterprise systems. At DBS Global University, this shift is reflected in an academic approach that seeks to integrate technology and AI across the learning ecosystem rather than treating them as standalone additions to the curriculum. A defining part of this ecosystem is the University's engagement with SAP University Alliances, a membership held since 2009, connecting enterprise technology with academic learning and exposing students to digital business environments relevant across global industries. SAP technologies support critical functions within modern organisations, including finance, supply chains, manufacturing, human resources, customer experience and business intelligence. Exposure to enterprise ecosystems therefore enables students to understand how technology connects different organisational functions and supports business decision-making. An important part of this academic approach is the involvement of experienced faculty members, industry professionals and domain experts in delivering specialised and technology-oriented education. In enterprise education, learning a technology platform is only one part of the process. Students also need to understand business functions, organisational workflows, data-driven decision-making and the professional environments in which these technologies are applied. DGU's academic ecosystem has therefore evolved around connecting conceptual learning with professional application. Complementing the University's enterprise learning ecosystem is its alliance with SAS, United States, a global leader in analytics and artificial intelligence. Through analytics, predictive modelling, business intelligence and AI-driven decision-making, students gain exposure to another critical dimension of the modern digital enterprise. Together, enterprise technology, analytics and AI create a learning environment designed not simply around knowing technology, but understanding how technology operates within modern organisations. When recruiters seek specialised SAP talent One of the strongest indicators of an academic ecosystem's relevance is sustained industry engagement. The University's engagement with SAP and enterprise education is not a recent addition to its academic framework. For more than 17 years, DGU has been developing students for SAP and enterprise-oriented professional profiles. This sustained focus has translated into specialised career opportunities, with organisations including BP, Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, Infosys, EY, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech recruiting DGU students for SAP-related roles and profiles.

DBS Global University students secure SAP-focused careers at leading global companies.