Delhi Police asks people to ‘visit beautiful Lakshadweep’ amid Maldives row

Delhi Police took to Instagram to share a post where they have cleverly incorporated the names of Lakshadweep and Maldives while sharing an important message on road safety. With the advisory, the department joined the ongoing Lakshadweep-Maldives row. Delhi Police shared this picture while sharing a post amid Maldives row. (Instagram/@delhi.police_official)

“huMarA isLanD Is loVEly & exquiSite,” Delhi Police wrote. The letters in the caption are written in toggle case where the upper case letters form the word “Maldives”. The department also shared a visual that has a few lines written on a beautiful background.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Don't drive stressed. Get proper sleep. Take a break. Visit beautiful Lakshadweep,” reads the text. The picture is of a boat floating in crystal blue waters.

Take a look at this post by Delhi Police:

The post was shared about seven hours ago. Since then, it has received close to 11,000 likes. The post has further prompted people to share varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“The caps letters,” wrote an Instagram user. “Good one Delhi Police,” added another. A few also reacted using fire emoticons.

What is Lakshadweep-Maldives row?

PM Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared a series of images that prompted the name of the union territory to trend on social media. However, a row erupted when now-suspended deputy ministers of the Maldives government made derogatory remarks against PM Modi. The remarks drew backlash on social media, triggering a call to boycott the island county as a vacation spot.